The BMC-managed dam on the Tansa Dam is one of the key sources of drinking water for the metropolis

Amid intense spells of Mumbai rains, the Tansa Dam in Thane district of Maharashtra overflows after reaching its full capacity, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday.

The civic body said that, three gates of the Tansa Dam were opened to release excess water.

"On Wednesday at around 4:16 pm Tansa Dam reached its full capacity. Three gates have been opened and 3,315 cusecs of water was being released from the dam," the BMC said.

The water level in Tansa dam, which caters to Mumbai, had on Monday reached 127.51 meters and was just shy of its overflow mark of 128.63 meters.

Meanwhile, the collective Mumbai lake levels in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city are now at 58 per cent, as per the BMC data.

According to the BMC data, on Wednesday, the collective lake levels or water stock in Mumbai lakes is now at 8,41,396 million litres of water or 58.13 per cent.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data, the water level in Tansa is at 96.26 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 82.98 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 53.01 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 25.40 per cent, Bhatsa 55.88 per cent, Vehar 93.14 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent of useful water level is available.

Tulsi Lake, one of two lakes that supplies water to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area, began overflowing at 8:30 am today. This is a replay of last year's occurrence, when the lake began overflowing on July 20, 2023, at 1:28 pm, said the civic agency in a communique.

Tulsi Lake, built in 1879 at Rs 40 lakh, is the smallest of the lakes that provide water to Mumbai. The lake has a useful water storage capacity of 804.6 crore litres (8046 million litres) and provides an average of 18 million litres (1.8 crore litres) of water each day. The lake is roughly 35 km from the BMC headquarters.

"The 'Tulsi lake' of the BMC, one of the two lakes that supply water to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area and are located within the BMC area, has started overflowing at 8:30 am today, July 20, 2024. Last year also, on July 20, 2023, itself, the lake had started overflowing at around 1.28 pm," BMC said in its statement.