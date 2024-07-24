Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna

File Photo

In Mumbai, the collective lake levels in the seven reservoirs that supply drinking water to the city are now at 58 per cent, as per the BMC data.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, on Wednesday, the collective lake levels or water stock in Mumbai lakes is now at 8,41,396 million litres of water or 58.13 per cent.

Mumbai draws water from Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

As per the data shared by the civic body, the water level in Tansa is at 96.26 per cent. At Modak-Sagar, 82.98 per cent of water stock is available.

In Middle Vaitarna 53.01 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 25.40 per cent, Bhatsa 55.88 per cent, Vehar 93.14 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent of useful water level is available.

Tulsi Lake, one of two lakes that supplies water to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) area, began overflowing at 8:30 am today. This is a replay of last year's occurrence, when the lake began overflowing on July 20, 2023, at 1:28 pm, said the civic agency in a communique.

Tulsi Lake, built in 1879 at Rs 40 lakh, is the smallest of the lakes that provide water to Mumbai. The lake has a useful water storage capacity of 804.6 crore litres (8046 million litres) and provides an average of 18 million litres (1.8 crore litres) of water each day. The lake is roughly 35 km from the BMC headquarters.

"The 'Tulsi lake' of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), one of the two lakes that supply water to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area and are located within the BMC area, has started overflowing at 8:30 am today, July 20, 2024. Last year also, on July 20, 2023, itself, the lake had started overflowing at around 1.28 pm," BMC said in its statement.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy rain on Wednesday in the areas of Mumbai and Thane.

The IMD, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted "Moderate rain with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the city and its suburbs. Occasional winds at a speed of 50 to 60 km per hour are also very likely."