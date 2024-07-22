Breaking News
Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLC seeks ban on Bigg Boss over 'obscene' content
Mumbai: Sailor missing after fire aboard INS Brahmaputra
Mumbai: Three held for kidnapping 30-year-old man following financial dispute
NCP MLA Sunil Tingre was questioned by Pune cops after accident: Ajit Pawar
Three injured after wall of under-construction building collapses in Dharavi
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai hit by 200 mm rainfall in 24 hours

Mumbai hit by 200 mm rainfall in 24 hours

Updated on: 23 July,2024 08:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The downpour, combined with a midnight high tide, led to waterlogging in low-lying areas in the city

Mumbai hit by 200 mm rainfall in 24 hours

A car wades through a waterlogged road at Vakola. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Mumbai hit by 200 mm rainfall in 24 hours
x
00:00

Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall over the weekend, continuing into Monday morning. The Santacruz weather station recorded 176 mm of rain in the 24 hours leading up to 8 am on Monday. Several other BMC weather stations, including those in Mulund, Wadala, and Mankhurd, reported over 200 mm of rainfall. The downpour, combined with a midnight high tide, led to waterlogging in low-lying areas. However, by morning, the water had largely receded. Road traffic was disrupted due to the early morning downpour and pothole-ridden roads.


Nearly all parts of the city recorded over 100 mm of rainfall during the night, from 8 pm to 6 am. A high tide of four metres at midnight caused water accumulation in low-lying areas such as Andheri, Kurla, and Chembur during the early morning hours, but it did not impact traffic. Another four-metre high tide occurred around 1 pm on Monday, however, as the rain intensity decreased, city life remained unaffected. According to BMC data, average rainfall from 8 pm on Sunday to 8 am on Monday was 135 mm in South Mumbai, 154 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 137 mm in the western suburbs. A BMC official said, “Mankhurd received the highest rainfall, with 241 mm in 24 hours from 8 am on Sunday to 8 am on Monday. Not only did the Eastern suburbs receive heavy showers, but western and South Mumbai also experienced significant rainfall. Wadala recorded 223 mm of rainfall in a day, while BKC registered 199 mm.”



The IMD has issued a heavy to very heavy rain alert for Mumbai this week. Meanwhile, the tidal forecast indicates that all high tides this week will be above 4 metres. An orange alert has been issued for July 24, when the highest tide of the week, measuring 4.72 metres, is expected at around 2.11 pm. There is a high risk of flooding if heavy rain coincides with the high tide.


Area-wise rainfall received till 8am Monday 

Trombay    241 mm
Mankhurd 224 mm
Wadala     223 mm
Ghatkopar 215 mm
Worli    204 mm
Sewri Koliwada 203 mm
BKC Fire Station 199 mm
Santacruz     197 mm
Lower Parel  194 mm
Andheri 189 mm
Juhu 172 mm

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai rains mumbai monsoon mumbai weather mumbai floods indian meteorological department brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK