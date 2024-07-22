The downpour, combined with a midnight high tide, led to waterlogging in low-lying areas in the city

A car wades through a waterlogged road at Vakola. Pic/Shadab Khan

Mumbai hit by 200 mm rainfall in 24 hours

Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall over the weekend, continuing into Monday morning. The Santacruz weather station recorded 176 mm of rain in the 24 hours leading up to 8 am on Monday. Several other BMC weather stations, including those in Mulund, Wadala, and Mankhurd, reported over 200 mm of rainfall. The downpour, combined with a midnight high tide, led to waterlogging in low-lying areas. However, by morning, the water had largely receded. Road traffic was disrupted due to the early morning downpour and pothole-ridden roads.

Nearly all parts of the city recorded over 100 mm of rainfall during the night, from 8 pm to 6 am. A high tide of four metres at midnight caused water accumulation in low-lying areas such as Andheri, Kurla, and Chembur during the early morning hours, but it did not impact traffic. Another four-metre high tide occurred around 1 pm on Monday, however, as the rain intensity decreased, city life remained unaffected. According to BMC data, average rainfall from 8 pm on Sunday to 8 am on Monday was 135 mm in South Mumbai, 154 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 137 mm in the western suburbs. A BMC official said, “Mankhurd received the highest rainfall, with 241 mm in 24 hours from 8 am on Sunday to 8 am on Monday. Not only did the Eastern suburbs receive heavy showers, but western and South Mumbai also experienced significant rainfall. Wadala recorded 223 mm of rainfall in a day, while BKC registered 199 mm.”

The IMD has issued a heavy to very heavy rain alert for Mumbai this week. Meanwhile, the tidal forecast indicates that all high tides this week will be above 4 metres. An orange alert has been issued for July 24, when the highest tide of the week, measuring 4.72 metres, is expected at around 2.11 pm. There is a high risk of flooding if heavy rain coincides with the high tide.

Area-wise rainfall received till 8am Monday

Trombay 241 mm

Mankhurd 224 mm

Wadala 223 mm

Ghatkopar 215 mm

Worli 204 mm

Sewri Koliwada 203 mm

BKC Fire Station 199 mm

Santacruz 197 mm

Lower Parel 194 mm

Andheri 189 mm

Juhu 172 mm