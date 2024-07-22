Mumbai weather updates: IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane, predicts heavy rainfall

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely at isolated places

Mumbai on Sunday had witnessed heavy rains. File Pic

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places.

According to IMD's latest Mumbai weather updates, heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely at isolated places. The yellow alert was issued for July 22 and 23.

Meanwhile, an orange alert was issued for Palghar predicting that heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places were very likely.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Maharashtra's Raigad district and predicted heavy rainfall in the district.

Meanwhile, in view of heavy rains in Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra, including the coastal Konkan region, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had on Sunday asked officials to be on high alert.

The State Disaster Response Force, the local administration, civic bodies, police etc should take regular updates on the weather from the India Meteorological Department and plan accordingly to provide relief to citizens, CM Eknath Shinde has said.

Accident-prone areas should be surveyed, flood control methods should be adopted and traffic must be diverted as required, CM Shinde said.

IMD updates should be shared with citizens regularly, the CM added.

Food, medicine and relief material stocks should be maintained in appropriate quantity, temporary shelter camps must be made for people and animals, he told officials.

On Sunday, heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai, leading to waterlogging and traffic congestions in the city and disrupting flight operations .

Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were reportedly suspended twice for a brief period due to inclement weather and low visibility amid Mumbai rains.

Some flights of IndiGo, Air India, Vistara and Akasa were diverted on Sunday.

In a post on X, the Air India had stated, "Heavy rains in Mumbai are affecting flight operations and resulting in cancellation and diversion of some of our flights. Air India is offering full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel on 21st July 2024."

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police had also issued an advisory for all citizens, urging them to avoid visiting coastal areas for the time being.

“In view of the continuous and heavy rains in Mumbai, citizens are requested to avoid going to the coastal areas and move out of their houses only if necessary. Take precautions and Dial 100 in case of emergency,” the Mumbai Police said in its advisory.