The Santacruz observatory recorded 176.3 mm rainfall where as the Colaba observatory recorded 71.2 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours

Mumbai continued to receive rains on Sunday. Pic/Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article Mumbai rains: City records 134.99 mm rainfall in 24 hours x 00:00

Mumbai on Monday continued to witness intense spells of rains and the the city recorded 134.99 mm rainfall in 24 hours, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a Mumbai rains bulletin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Santacruz observatory recorded 176.3 mm rainfall where as the Colaba observatory recorded 71.2 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, it said.

The civic body said that at least 37 complaints of trees or tree branches being fallen were received in the past 24 hours. No one was injured in the incidents.

"As many as 15 complaints of short circuits were reported by the citizens during the 24-hour period and 13 complaints of portions of house or building collapse were received during the same period. No reports of any injury were recorded in the incidents," an official said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places.

According to IMD's latest Mumbai weather updates, heavy to very heavy rainfall was very likely at isolated places. The yellow alert was issued for July 22 and 23.

An orange alert was issued for Palghar predicting that heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places were very likely.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Maharashtra's Raigad district and predicted heavy rainfall in the district.

Mumbai on Sunday witnessed intense spells of rains in the city with eastern suburbs receiving 121 mm of rainfall followed by the western suburbs in the city that recorded 113 mm of rainfall.

The city received 101 mm rainfall from 2000 hrs to 2100 hrs, the civic body said on Sunday.

It said that during the period, city's eastern and western suburbs witnessed light rain.

Heavy rainfall battered parts of Mumbai on Sunday, leading to waterlogging and also traffic congestions in some parts of the city. Amid Mumbai rains, the city police issued an advisory for all citizens, urging them to avoid visiting coastal areas for the time being.

“In view of the continuous and heavy rains in Mumbai, citizens are requested to avoid going to the coastal areas and move out of their houses only if necessary. Take precautions and Dial 100 in case of emergency,” the Mumbai Police said in its advisory.