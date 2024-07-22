Mumbai's Mankhurd received highest rainfall in last 24 hours

Breaking News
Updated on: 22 July,2024 10:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Heavy rains have hit not only the eastern suburbs but also the western and the island city of Mumbai.

Pic/Atul Kamble

For the past two days, the city has received steady rains in all areas. Mankhurd received the most rainfall-241 mm in 24 hours, from 8 a.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday.


Heavy rains have hit not only the eastern suburbs but also the western and the island city. Wadala experienced 223 mm of rain in one day, while BKC followed closely with 199 mm.


Many portions of the city have gotten three days of heavy rain, including Friday and Saturday. The IMD predicted that the intensity of the rain would decrease, with moderate to heavy rain in a few areas of the city.


Highest rainfall in 24 hours till 8 am on Monday (In mm)

- Shahaji Nagar Municipal School (Trombay Mankhurd) 241

- Nutan Vidyamandir (Mankhurd) 224

- Nadkarni Park Municipal School (Wadala) 223

- 'N' Ward Office 215

- Mankhurd Fire Station 212

- Aadarsh Nagar Municipal School (Worli) 204

- Sewri Koliwada Municipal School 203

- Ramabai Municipal School (Ghatkopar) 202

- BKC Fire Station 199

- Naralwadi Municipal School (Santacruz) 197

- Savitribai Phule Municipal School (Worli Naka) 197

- G South Ward Office 194

- Malpa Dongari Municipal School (Andheri) 189

- Banana Leaf & Juhu Dispensary 172

