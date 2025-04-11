Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram and shared how a doctor at the scanning area had his playlist on to lighten up her mood before her breast cancer surgery, but it backfired

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article ‘Band hi kardo’: Tahira Kashyap reveals doctor played Kal Ho Naa Ho before her cancer surgery x 00:00

Filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap, who recently revealed that her breast cancer had relapsed after seven years, shared a series of hilarious anecdotes about how hospitals and music are deeply connected. The Sharmajee Ki Beti director took to Instagram and shared how a doctor at the scanning area had his playlist on to lighten up her mood. However, she was put off by Kal Ho Naa Ho’s title track, which she instantly asked to be stopped.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tahira on hospital music

Tahira, who is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, wrote on Instagram, “As I entered the scanning and imaging area, the doc there, perhaps in his attempt to make the mood lighter had his playlist on. This was the song that was playing as I lay down, ready to be taken inside! I gulped and said, " Sir, I appreciate your gesture, but pls ‘isse toh band hi kardo!’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

Tahira’s breast cancer returns

On World Health Day 2025, Tahira shared on social media that her breast cancer had returned. She wrote in her post, “Seven year itch or the power of regular screening - it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me... I still got this."

In the caption of the post, she added, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions. Because for one it’s a better drink and two you know you will give it your best once again #regularscreening #mammogram not shying away from saying it #breastcancer #onemoretime #letsgo Ironically or not today is #WorldHealthDay Let’s do whatever we can in our capacity to take care of ourselves #gratitude through and through.”

Tahira was initially diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer in 2018, the earliest stage where abnormal cells remain confined to the breast ducts or lobules and do not spread to nearby tissues.

Meanwhile, Tahira made her directorial debut with Sharmajee Ki Beti, which featured actors Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles, along with Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi, and Parvin Dabas in pivotal roles.