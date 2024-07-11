Tahira Kashyap says, “Why are they saying Ayushmann’s wife has made a film? This is the least of all. It's a piece of work which is mine or my own."

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article ‘I’m not Mrs Khurrana’: Tahira Kashyap reacts to being written off as Ayushmann's wife in ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ reviews x 00:00

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, who is out with her debut feature film ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ laughs off at the reviews crediting her as Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, even though the project belongs to her and has nothing to do with the actor, besides the fact that he’s her husband. In an exclusive interaction with mid-day.com, the filmmaker, who has previously helmed three short films says that the prefixes used to bother, but not anymore.

During the film’s release, Ayushmann shared a post on Instagram crediting himself as Tahira’s husband. While we commend the move, Tahira shares, “Trust me even in the reviews, I've been addressed as Ayushman's wife Tahira who's directed a film. It used to bother me a long time back, and I was like why can't people see for the person that I am? I'm Tahira. I'm Tahira Kashyap, and I'm not Tahira Khurrana or Mrs Khurrana. I used to get worked up and then it was a part of self-evolution why am I getting worked up? It's because I'm not sure of myself right now I need to be sure of myself to such an extent that a random person's way of addressing me does not affect me at all. It doesn't define me. It should not give me a kick or it should not even make me feel bad about myself.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She adds, “All these years I was only working on developing myself make being sure of my bearings finding my center which I think most of our lives we are doing that as women, and not just as professionals, just as people, we are trying to center ourselves trying to be okay with whoever we are. That work in progress took me to such an extent that a day came when people said Ayushman's wife or Viraj or Varushka's mother and I just took pride in that because these are my relationships, these are the people that I root for always, they mean so much to me and they're doing well in life, and if people are addressing me as their relative I'm okay with it.”

The filmmaker also asserts that she hasn’t taken up with her publicist about how she’s been written off in reviews. “Why are they saying Ayushmann’s wife Tahira has made a film? This is the least of all. At least not the review of a film that I have written and directed. It's not even like I'm going for a screening or it's a public event. It's a piece of work which is mine or my own. But it really doesn't matter to me very honestly,” she signs off.