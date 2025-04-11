A four-member committee probing the incident has indicted the hospital for violating norms that prohibited charitable hospitals from demanding advance payments in emergency cases

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Friday demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe led by a retired judge into the death of a pregnant woman who was allegedly denied admission by Pune-based Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital for Rs 10 lakh deposit.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, he said a case of culpable homicide must be registered against the doctors and hospital staff concerned.

Sapkal also targeted the government and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), commonly called the censor board, over "Phule" film, accusing them of trying to suppress history by asking the makers to delete certain scenes.

Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital has come under attack after it allegedly denied admission to pregnant woman, Tanisha Bhise, over non-payment of advance deposit of Rs 10 lakh in the last week of March. The woman later died at another medical facility after giving birth to twin daughters.

A four-member committee probing the incident has indicted the hospital for violating norms that prohibited charitable hospitals from demanding advance payments in emergency cases.

Speaking on the issue, Sapkal said the hospital's managing committee should be dissolved and its functioning should be taken over by the government.

"An SIT probe led by a retired judge should be conducted into the episode. A case of culpable homicide must be registered against the doctors and hospital staff responsible," he said.

While two reports have indicted the hospital, there are damage control attempts in the third, he alleged.

"It appears the state government is trying to shield those involved," he claimed, and questioned the silence of the Mangeshkar family over the issue. Targeting the CBFC and the central government over their handling of "Phule", a biopic on Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.

The release of "Phule", which was set to release on April 11, has been postponed. It will now hit the screens on April 25.

"The CBFC has asked the makers to delete scenes depicting Savitribai's harassment, allegedly after objections from the Brahmin community. Those who harassed her for starting India's first school for girls were not foreigners but people from here who feared that educated women would defile religion," he said.

"The government in the state and at the Centre are trying to suppress history through this film. We condemn such moves," Sapkal added.

