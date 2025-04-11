In one of the videos, Ranveer Allahbadia spoke about how the last few months have taught him about the "glamour and facade" in the entertainment industry

Emraan Hashmi and Ranveer Allahbadia

Listen to this article Ranveer Allahbadia discusses India's Got Talent controversy with Emraan Hashmi: ‘Was at my peak and then…’ x 00:00

Ranveer Allahbadia has released the second podcast post the India's Got Talent controversy, and the episode features Emraan Hashmi, who is coming up with his next film Ground Zero. Now, a few clips from the episode are going viral in which Ranveer and Emraan can be seen talking about fake friends in one’s life. The two even discussed Ranveer's recent controversy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranveer Allahbadia drops second podcast

In one of the videos, Ranveer Allahbadia spoke about how the last few months have taught him about the "glamour and facade" in the entertainment industry. He then asked Emraan if he felt the same. Reacting to it, Emraan shared, “When your chips are down, you know who your fair-weather friends are. Sab patli gali se nikal jaate hain (everybody leaves). Then you are left with the people who really matter. So when your chips are down and those who become your support, they are your friends."

"The word 'friends' is a very misused term in our industry. The people with whom you party, hobnob, gossip about the industry—woh kabhi kabhi kuch cheezein lene ke liye aate hain aapki zindagi mein (they sometimes come into your life to take things from you). I think it's a need-based relationship; it's not friendship. It's all part and parcel of glamour also. When you face failures, you know who your real friends are,” he further continued, sharing how the term 'friends' is misused in the entertainment industry.

Further in the chat, Ranveer can be seen discussing how the last three months were 'such a shock' for him. He shared, "I was genuinely at my peak and then we crashed and burned. At this point, I'm the powder, and the powder is collecting itself to shape up again."

About Ranveer Allahbadia’s comeback

Earlier, as soon as Ranveer posted pictures announcing his comeback, several users and his followers came out in support of him and dropped positive reactions. While Abhay Deol dropped clapping emojis, Tanmay Bhat wrote, "Missed you (not really)." Tanmay further teased Ranveer for the canceled podcast with B Praak and wrote, "Like this comment if you want a B Praak podcast."

About Emraan Hashmi’s next

Ground Zero storms into cinemas on April 25, 2025. The movie follows an untold story of courage and sacrifice set against the backdrop of war. Directed by Tejas Deoskar, the film is co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia, Vishal Ramchandani, Sundeep C. Sidhwani, Arhan Bagati, Talisman Films, Abhishek Kumar, and Nishikant Roy.