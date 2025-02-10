Ranveer Allahbadia took to his social media and uploaded a video where he assured that the bits would be taken down and asserted that comedy is not his forte

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has issued an apology following a series of alleged controversial and offensive remarks made on the show India's Got Latent. Ranveer took to his social media and uploaded a video where he assured that the bits would be taken down and asserted that comedy is not his forte.

Ranveer Allahbadia’s apology video

In the video captioned, “I shouldn’t have said what I said on India’s got latent. I’m sorry,” Ranveer said, “My comment wasn’t just inappropriate. It wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I’m just here to say sorry. Many of you asked if this is how I wish to use my platform, obviously not. I’m not going to give any context or justification, or reasoning behind whatever happened. Just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment. Wasn’t cool on my part.”

He added, “The podcast is watched by people of all ages. Don’t want to be the kind of person that takes that kind of responsibility lightly. And family is the last thing that I would disrespect. Need to use this platform better. That’s been my learning from this whole experience. I promise to just get better. I’ve asked the makers of the video to remove the insensitive sections from the video. I hope you can forgive me as a human being.”

What Ranveer Allahbadia said

Ranveer appeared on the latest episode of India’s Got Latent as a judge alongside Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, and others. During his time on the show, he grilled one contestant and asked him, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?”

Nahh man 😭

A formal complaint was filed against him, social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organizers of the show. The complaint was registered with both the Mumbai Commissioner and the Maharashtra Women's Commission.

In response to the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "I have come to know about it. I have not seen it yet. Things have been said and presented in a wrong way. Everyone has freedom of speech, but our freedom ends when we encroach upon the freedom of others. In our society, we have made some rules, if someone violates them, it is absolutely wrong, and action should be taken against them."