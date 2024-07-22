Mumbai: 11-year-old boy injured as part of balcony collapses in Kemp's Corner

A portion of the balcony on the third floor of Motilal Mansion collapsed onto the first floor, the officials said

An 11-year-old boy was injured after a part of a balcony of building collapsed in Mumbai's Kemp's Corner area, the officials said on Monday.

According to the civic officials, a portion of the balcony on the third floor of Motilal Mansion collapsed onto the first floor. The incident resulted in injuries to a young boy who has been identified as Shivam Shah.

The child was later shifted to Elizabeth Hospital before the arrival of emergency responders by the local residents.

"The child was given first aid at the hospital and he was later shifted to the Bombay Hospital for further treatment," an official said.

According to the civic officials, the incident was reported around 1.30 pm on Monday.

Motilal Mansion is located at one of the most high profile areas of Mumbai in Malabar Hill area in south Mumbai.

The incident comes days after parts of building collapsed in Mumbai's Grant Road area.

An 80-year-old woman died after part of a dilapidated, century-old MHADA building collapsed near Grant Road West on Saturday morning.

The building was occupied at the time of the incident. Many residents had a narrow escape, running out in the nick of time. Thirteen residents were stranded on the fourth floor and had to be extracted by the Mumbai fire brigade.

Portions of the balcony and slabs on the second and third floor of Rubinissa Manzil came crashing down at Sleater Road around 11 am, following incessant rain for two days. MHADA had declared the four-storeyed building a dilapidated structure and had issued a notice to residents to vacate it.

Several people were inside when the first portion of the building collapsed.

The fire brigade began its rescue operation around 11.30 am. An ambulance, four fire engines, and a quick rescue vehicle were deployed. Thirteen people, including six women and one child, were extracted from the building by 1 pm. Of them, Veera Wadia, 80, was declared dead.

Three others, Atul Shah, Nikesh Shah and Vijay Anand—were admitted to Bhatia hospital. A fourth injured, Siddhesh Paliga was admitted to the ICU at Breach Candy hospital.