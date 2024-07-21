Breaking News
Two dead, one missing after being swept away in flood waters in Nagpur
Mumbai rains: Flights operations hit as city witnesses heavy downpour
NCB seizes 3,000 bottles of codeine cough syrup, 3 held
Sharad Pawar leader of corruption, says Amit Shah; takes jibe at Uddhav
Be on high alert, CM Shinde tells officials amid heavy rains
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Sion hospital doctors win breakfast allowance

Mumbai: Sion hospital doctors win breakfast allowance

Updated on: 22 July,2024 08:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

BMC concedes to demands after two-year struggle by civic hospital doctors; stipend hikes and temporary hostel space on the horizon

Mumbai: Sion hospital doctors win breakfast allowance

Resident doctors across all BMC facilities were on a silent protest this month, with black ribbons on their arms. File pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Sion hospital doctors win breakfast allowance
x
00:00

Resident doctors of Sion hospital will receive a breakfast allowance of Rs 1,250, reinstated after a two-year hiatus. This decision is part of several assurances made by BMC officials to resident doctors across all four of its medical colleges, following their threat of a mass leave starting Monday.


One of the foremost demands of the doctors was an increase in their stipend by Rs 10,000, raising their total monthly remuneration to about Rs 90,000. “The demand has been accepted, and the proposal has been sent and cleared. The stipend should be credited in August, and pending arrears for the previous five months shall be credited,” a statement from the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors says.


Dr Akshay More, head of Sion Hospital’s Association of Resident Doctors, said the administration has assured that a circular in this regard will be issued on Monday. “If we do not see any changes by August 10, we will again have to consider restarting our agitation,” he said.


Regarding the breakfast allowance, he said, “Only Sion hospital residents were not provided with a breakfast allowance. We were told there were administrative reasons for it. They have promised us reimbursement of the missed amount.”

Furthermore, civic officials have promised the residents temporary hostel space, acknowledging the overcrowding at the existing facilities. “We were told a school would be provided as the temporary hostel space,” Dr More said. Officials remained unavailable for comment.

For most of the month, the resident doctors were seen wearing black armbands while on duty as a sign of protest. The approximately 2,500 resident doctors had declared a mass leave starting July 22 if the BMC remained unresponsive to their demands.

Rs 1,250
Cost of breakfast allowance

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai municipal corporation sion mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK