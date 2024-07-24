Rain over 24 hours added 18 days’ worth of stock

Tansa lake in Thane district. File pic

Listen to this article Mumbai rains: Finally, rain over city’s lakes! x 00:00

The lakes outside the city limits, which fall under the catchment area, have finally received heavy rainfall. Consequently, the water stock has significantly increased in the last 24 hours, providing water supply equal to 18 days. Following Tulsi, Tansa Lake is also nearing overflow. Vihar Lake, located within the city, is also close to being full. Last year, when the water stock was at a similar level, the water cut was withdrawn after the stock reached 75 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city has experienced heavy to very heavy rain since last week, but the lakes hadn't seen much rainfall. As the rain eased in Mumbai, lakes on the borders of Thane and Nashik received heavy showers. Modak Sagar reported 148 mm of rainfall, while Middle Vaitarna recorded 103 mm. Other lakes also received substantial rainfall, resulting in a combined water stock increase of 84,407 million litres, enough to supply the city for 18 days. The stock rose by only 12 per cent in the seven days up to Monday, but it surged by another six per cent within a day. Lake levels may rise further due to the percolation effect.

Tansa, with a capacity to store 1.45 lakh million litres of water (10 per cent of the total stock), was 91.55 per cent full as of 6 am on Tuesday, holding 1.33 lakh million litres of water and nearing overflow. Tulsi was the first lake to overflow on Saturday, July 19. Vihar, another lake within city limits, has reached 88.40 per cent of its capacity and could overflow within two to three days if the rain continues.

10% water cut stays

The BMC on Tuesday decided to continue the 20 per cent water cut. The decision was taken at a meeting held at BMC HQ. Civic chief Bhushan Gagrani told mid-day that water stock was good, but storage was not adequate yet. “It will last 160 days, so we will wait and watch for a few more days,” Gagrani said. The decision was taken at a meeting between the water department and civic chief on Tuesday. BMC had introduced a 10 per cent water cut from June 5, 2024.