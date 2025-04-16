Ahead of the match, the home crowd would like to witness the batting masterclass from in-form KL Rahul. But this time, the right-hander needs to be cautious as the opponent team will have the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Jofra Archer

Viprag Nigam, KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs (Pic: X/@DelhiCapitals)

Listen to this article DC vs RR, IPL 2025: Where to watch, squads, pitch report, weather, live streaming and more x 00:00

In the upcoming IPL 2025 clash, the Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The match will commence at 7.30 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the match, so far, Delhi has lost just one match out of the five games. Whereas, Rajasthan is struggling to seal victories and has lost four games.

Ahead of the match, the home crowd would like to witness the batting masterclass from in-form KL Rahul. But this time, the right-hander needs to be cautious as the opponent team will have the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Jofra Archer.

Also Read: IPL 2025: Yuzvendra Chahal levels with Narine after iconic spell vs KKR

DC vs RR, IPL 2025: Where to watch

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of IPL 2025, providing extensive coverage across multiple channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Hindi HD, Star Sports Khel, and Star Sports 3.

DC vs RR, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Abhishek Porel, Tristian Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Mukesh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmanta Chameera, Donovan Ferreira, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

DC vs RR, IPL 2025: Pitch and weather report

As of today, the Delhi weather reads to be at 38 degrees Celsius. Experiencing extreme heat at the venue will make it difficult for the bowlers to stay focused with their line and lengths. Additionally, considering the conditions of the pitch, Arun Jaitley Stadium is known to be a high-scoring venue.