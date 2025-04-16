'Get over it': Amitabh Bachchan talks about sanskaar, time, and the power of will

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has spoken about learning, values, time, and self-discipline; and how all of these blend with the human condition

Amitabh Bachchan. Pic/AFP

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has spoken about learning, values, time, and self-discipline; and how all of these blend with the human condition.

Amitabh took to his blog and wrote: “Each learning is a day lived .. from the young from the new from this GEN from any other Gen .. a learning exemplifying the worth of its value... Value seems to convey a material being .. no not that value (sic).”

He said that values are also “what life brings that we apply or believe to be the ethical and considered norm.”

“The 'sanskaar' that we and our ancestors inculcated and taught us by their approach, behaviour and guidance ..'Sanskaar' … the inborn power of faculty .. a refinement an adorning .. the conduct of the 'how' and 'when' and 'where' (sic).”

He said that 'Sanskaar' lives an eternal life.

“It breathes endlessly to the very end of existence .. not merely of the human but of all being , including the space hemispheric surround .. And to each his or her own .. When there is paucity of time .. strangely the maximum work gets accomplished .. when no paucity of time , work never even gets a start (sic).”

“And that is the condition one finds oneself in .. aah we have tomorrow , so shall do it in the morrow .. and the morrow never comes .. Being aware of it , but not performing, is a laxity that is beyond forgiveness .. and apology .. So I live up to what struggles I do encounter with the cerebrum .. a victim of 'time on hand' (sic).”

“But there is need to get over it in the near future .. near future .. hah .. a safe comment .. future and near, both misleading .. Will shall be the strength .. And that is the strength I work upon (sic).”

On April 15, the cine icon had shared that the most worthless activities during the day is to search an issue on ‘the net’

“One of the most worthless activities during the day is to search an issue on the net…(sic)” the cine icon wrote in his blog

The thespian revealed that it is because of distractions.

