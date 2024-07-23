According to the IMD's weather bulletin, moderate to heavy rains in city and suburbs were very likely and there was a possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places in city and suburbs on Wednesday

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, while sharing Mumbai weather updates, predicted moderate to heavy rains in city on July 24.

According to the IMD's weather bulletin, moderate to heavy rains in city and suburbs were very likely and there was a possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places in city and suburbs on Wednesday.

The IMD said, "Occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph were very likely."

The weather department said that the maximum and minimum temperatures were likely to be around 28 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, the weather department has said that, in Pune, generally cloudy sky with intermittent light (2.5-15.5 mm) to moderate (15.6-64.4 mm) rain was very likely on Wednesday.

Mumbai has been witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall since last week. On Tuesday, the city woke up to overcast skies and light rainfall at several places.

On Monday, as Mumbai rains continued to batter the city, with some areas receiving up to 34 mm of rainfall in just an hour in the morning, caused a deluge in low-lying pockets of the city affecting local train services for an hour during the morning peak hour.

As many as three teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed to handle emergency situations.

The IMD had on Monday issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places.

An orange alert was on Monday issued for Palghar predicting that heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places were very likely.

The IMD had on July 22 issued a red alert for Maharashtra's Raigad district and predicted heavy rainfall in the district.

In view of heavy rains in Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra, including the coastal Konkan region, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had on Sunday asked officials to be on high alert.

The State Disaster Response Force, the local administration, civic bodies, police etc should take regular updates on the weather from the India Meteorological Department and plan accordingly to provide relief to citizens, CM Eknath Shinde has said.

Accident-prone areas should be surveyed, flood control methods should be adopted and traffic must be diverted as required, CM Shinde said.