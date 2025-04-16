Breaking News
DC vs RR, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, head-to-head, injuries and more

Updated on: 16 April,2025 03:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Having placed in the eighth position of the points table, Rajasthan will look to make a major turnaround. On the other hand, Delhi will enter the match on the back of the only defeat they've suffered in the ongoing IPL 2025

Tushar Deshpande, Nitish Rana (Pic: X/@rajasthanroyals)

The 32nd clash of the IPL 2025 will be played between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The match is scheduled to be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium at 7.30 pm.


Placed eighth in the points table, Rajasthan will look to make a major turnaround. On the other hand, Delhi will enter the match on the back of the only defeat they've suffered in the ongoing IPL 2025.


In DC's previous clash, Karun Nair's knock was the highlight of the game. Today, the dugout will expect him to continue his form against Rajasthan.


DC vs RR, IPL 2025: Injuries and unavailability

One of Delhi's top-order batsmen, Faf du Plessis, is struggling with an injury. It will be interesting to see if he returns for the game today. If he makes his appearance in the match, then Jake Fraser-McGurk would likely be benched.

DC vs RR, IPL 2025: Head-to-head records

So far, in the history of the IPL, both teams have locked horns against each other in 29 matches. Rajasthan is leading the charts with 15 victories, whereas Delhi has registered 14 wins to its name. Today, it will be interesting to see if DC equals the record or RR takes an edge in the rivalry.

DC vs RR, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (C, wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.

DC vs RR, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karun Nair, Abhishek Porel, Tristian Stubbs, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mitchell Starc, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Faf du Plessis, Mukesh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Dushmanta Chameera, Donovan Ferreira, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Dubey, Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

