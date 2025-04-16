Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder case: Gangless gangster
Mumbai: Long wait to use Andheri’s full Gokhale bridge finally ends!
Palghar: Pregnant woman body slams thief who tried to rob her home
Mumbai: Speeding van rams divider on Eastern Freeway; two dead
Mumbai: People power keeps Elphinstone bridge still standing
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kajol wants everyone to know why she is constantly late for everything

Kajol wants everyone to know why she is constantly late for everything

Updated on: 16 April,2025 03:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Kajol went on to show the things she is busy doing when people assume she is stuck in traffic

Kajol wants everyone to know why she is constantly late for everything

Picture Courtesy/Kajol's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Kajol wants everyone to know why she is constantly late for everything
x
00:00

Actress Kajol has finally revealed why she is constantly late to everything. 


Through her latest post, the stunner disclosed what she exactly means when she says, "I'm so sorry I'm late traffic was crazy."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)


Sharing a video on her IG, Kajol went on to show the things she is busy doing when people assume she is stuck in traffic - From Enjoying her coffee to reading a nice book to knitting something - the stunner does not like rushing either perfection or her coffee.

"Can’t rush perfection.... or my coffee," Kajol went on to mention in the caption.

On Sunday, Kajol used social media to disclose where she gets her love of saree from.

She took to her Instagram account and shared a throwback pic of her mother Tanuja on a magazine cover in a saree.

The next slide was an image of Kajol, looking as stunning as her mother in a saree. The caption read, "My awesome blossom mom! And her love for sarees .. I guess it’s genetic."

Work-wise, Kajol will be seen as the lead in the much-awaited mythological horror, "Maa", which is expected to reach the cinema halls on June 27th.

Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma will also be seen playing crucial roles in the drama.

Directed by Vishal Furia, Saiwyn Quadras has provided the screenplay for "Maa".

Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, the movie is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Over and above this, Kajol will also star in Kayoze Irani's "Sarzameen", alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma.

Kajol also has Charan Tej Uppalapati's "Maharagni- Queen of Queens" in her kitty. The action thriller will see Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, and Samyuktha in significant roles.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kajol Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK