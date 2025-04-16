AR Rahman, who encountered a health scare last month, leading to rumours of hospitalisation and a press note on behalf of his estranged wife Saira Banu, has finally broken his silence

AR Rahman Pic/AFP

Academy Award-winning music composer AR Rahman, who encountered a health scare last month, leading to rumours of hospitalisation and a press note on behalf of his estranged wife Saira Banu, has finally broken his silence on the issue. He also addressed his personal life making it to the headlines ever since he announced his separation from Saira.

AR Rahman on his health scare

Speaking to India Today, Rahman, who fell ill during the holy month of Ramadan, said, "I was fasting and had even turned vegetarian. I got a gastric attack and was in the hospital. The next thing I got to know was that they had sent out a press note, and it was all there. It was, however, nice to get so many beautiful messages from people and realising that they do want me to live."

AR Rahman on making headlines for his personal life

AR Rahman and Saira Banu parted ways after 29 years of marriage. Saira cited emotional strain as the reason behind the divorce, stating that it had created an insurmountable gap between the couple. When asked about how he looks at his personal life making headlines in the media, the maverick said, "It's humanising. You tend to sometimes hate a person who doesn't feel human. I faced my ups and downs, and that's the truth. Each one of us has a special quality, they are a superhero in their home. But I was made a superhero by my fans.”

AR Rahman’s heartbreaking post after separation

AR Rahman had written on X, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

The Mozart of Madras and his better half married in 1995 and share three children--Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.

Over the years, Rahman has composed iconic soundtracks for films like 'Roja', 'Bombay', 'Dil Se', 'Lagaan', and 'Rockstar'. He gained international fame for his work on 'Slumdog Millionaire", which earned him two Academy Awards.

Apart from Bollywood, Rahman has worked on Hollywood films such as '127 Hours' and 'Million Dollar Arm'. He has also collaborated with global artists like Mick Jagger, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Will.i.am.