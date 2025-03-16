AR Rahman was hospitalised at Apollo Chennai this morning. Now, Rahman’s son has shared a health update and revealed that he is doing well and has returned from the hospital

In Pic: AR Rahman

AR Rahman was hospitalised at Apollo Chennai this morning, and when reports came in that the music maestro had faced chest pain, it worried his fans. However, it was later clarified that the reports of chest pain were fake and that Rahman was actually hospitalised due to dehydration and neck pain caused by travel. Now, Rahman’s son has shared a health update and revealed that he is doing well.

While taking to AR Rahman's Instagram, his son shared, “To all our dear fans, family, and well-wishers, I sincerely thank you for your love, prayers, and support. My father felt a bit weak due to dehydration, so we went ahead and did some routine tests, but I'm happy to share that he is doing well now. Your kind words and blessings mean a lot to us. We truly appreciate your concern and continued support. Much love and gratitude to you all!”

To note, Mid-Day has learned that Rahman has been discharged from the hospital. AR Rahman’s representative told Mid-Day, “Rahman sir returned from London on Saturday morning. He was feeling a bit uneasy yesterday, so the doctors suggested he get a routine check-up done. That happened today. He is not admitted to the hospital, but since he is fasting for Ramzan, the doctors felt that he should get all the check-ups done. Rahman is doing fine. He is home.”

AR Rahman’s ex-wife hospitalised

His hospitalisation comes shortly after his ex-wife, Saira Banu, was admitted for a medical emergency and underwent surgery. The news was confirmed by her lawyer, Vandana Shah, through an official statement.

Saira Banu and AR Rahman’s separation

AR Rahman and Saira Banu parted ways after 29 years of marriage. Saira cited emotional strain as the reason behind the divorce, stating that it had created an insurmountable gap between the couple.

Saira’s lawyer, Vandana, had previously released an official statement regarding the couple’s decision to separate. The statement read: "After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband, Mr. AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them—one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time."