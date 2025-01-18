The event ‘Haazri' was dedicated to the enduring legacy of the late Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan

A.R. Rahman performed Sufi classics like ‘Khwaja Mere Khwaja', ‘Kun Faya Kun', among others

Listen to this article A.R. Rahman performs in Mumbai; pays homage to his guru with Sufi classics x 00:00

Oscar-winning musician A.R. Rahman performed in Mumbai on Friday, mesmerising the crowd with his soulful melodies. The third edition of the event ‘Haazri’, which was dedicated to the enduring legacy of the late Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, took place at Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rahman paid homage to his guru with a selection of Sufi classics, including ‘Khwaja Mere Khwaja,’ ‘Kun Faya Kun,’ ‘Maula’ and ‘Izzu Mantasha’ among others.

Veteran vocalist Hariharan also elevated the atmosphere with his mellifluous voice, while Ustad ji’s sons, Murtuza Mustafa Khan, Qadir Mustafa Khan, Rabbani Mustafa Khan and Hasan Mustafa Khan, along with his grandsons Faiz Mustafa Khan and Zain Mustafa Khan, enchanted the audience with their renditions of ‘Aao Balma’, ‘Piya Haji Ali’, ‘Noor-Un-Ala’, among other songs, keeping the maestro’s legacy alive.

The event also witnessed the legendary actress Hema Malini being honoured with the third Padma Vibhushan Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Award. Presented by Ashish Shelar, Cabinet Minister of IT and Cultural Affairs, Maharashtra, in presence of distinguished musicians and Ustad ji’s family, the award recognised her unparalleled contributions to Indian art and culture.

The event was also graced by Anjali Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar, director Hansal Mehta, actors Sharad Kelkar, Kirti Kelkar, Aahana Kumra, Taha Shah and Danish Pandor, as well as singers Akriti Kakkar and Benny Dayal, among other celebrities.

Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, a towering figure in Indian classical music and a torchbearer of the Rampur Sahaswan Gharana, was a mentor and inspirational figure for many of India’s greatest singers.

He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1991, Padma Bhushan in 2006 and Padma Vibhushan in 2018. He was also the recipient of the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2003. The legendary Indian classical musician passed away in January 2021.

Against the backdrop of starry skies and heartfelt melodies, Haazri 2025, organised by NR Talent and Event Management, was a fitting tribute to the music icon’s legacy.