Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman shared the news of his divorce on his X account, where he stated that while they had hoped to reach their "grand thirty," life had other plans

AR Rahman with Saira Banu Pic/AFP

Listen to this article AR Rahman’s heartbreaking post after divorce from Saira Banu: ‘We had hoped to reach the grand 30’ x 00:00

Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu have decided to separate after nearly three decades of marriage. The Mozart of Madras and his better half married in 1995 and share three children--Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen. The composer shared the news on his X account on Wednesday, where he stated that while they had hoped to reach their "grand thirty," life had other plans.

ADVERTISEMENT

AR Rahman’s heartbreaking post on divorce

AR Rahman took to X and wrote, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for… — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 19, 2024

His son Ameen also took to his Instagram Stories and requested "privacy" during this time. "We kindly request everyone to respect our privacy during this time. Thank you for your understanding," he wrote.

Saira Banu cites emotional strain as the cause of divorce

Saira Banu's lawyer Vandana Shah released an official statement with regards to the couple's decision to separate. The statement read, “After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr. AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time”.

“Mrs. Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life,” it added.

Over the years, Rahman has composed iconic soundtracks for films like 'Roja', 'Bombay', 'Dil Se', 'Lagaan', and 'Rockstar'. He gained international fame for his work on 'Slumdog Millionaire", which earned him two Academy Awards.

Apart from Bollywood, Rahman has worked on Hollywood films such as '127 Hours' and 'Million Dollar Arm'. He has also collaborated with global artists like Mick Jagger, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Will.i.am.

(With inputs from Agencies)