In Pic: AR Rahman with his wife

After 29 years of marriage, AR Rahman’s wife, Saira Banu, has announced her separation from the music maestro. On Tuesday night, Banu released a statement confirming her separation from her husband. Her lawyer Vandana Shah in an official statement stated that she made this difficult decision after significant emotional strain in their relationship. The statement also mentioned that Banu requests "privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time."

Her lawyer Vandana Shah shared an official statement on Saira's behalf, saying, “After many years of marriage, Mrs. Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband, Mr. A. R. Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time.”

“Mrs. Saira emphasized that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs. Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life," the statement added.

About AR Rahman and Saira Banu

AR Rahman and Saira Banu got married in 1995 and share three children: Khatija, Raheema, and AR Ameen. Rahman has once shared that his decision to marry Saira was not physical but spiritual. The music maestro once mentioned in a chat with Simi Garewal, “To be honest, I didn’t have time to go and search for a bride. I was doing all these films and 'Rangeela' in Bombay, so I was so busy with that. But, I knew it was the right time for me to get married. I was 29 and I told my mother, ‘Find me a bride.’”

AR Rahman’s daughter, Khatija Rahman, got married in 2022. The music composer shared a family photo from the wedding, featuring a portrait of his late mother near the bride and groom's seating area.

More about AR Rahman

A.R. Rahman is an internationally acclaimed Indian composer, singer, and music producer. Known for his unique blend of classical, electronic, and world music, Rahman has won numerous awards, including two Oscars and 7 national award