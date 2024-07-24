A high tide of about 4.72 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 2.11 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Pic/Satej Shinde

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a warning of heavy rain on Wednesday in the areas of Mumbai and Thane.

The IMD, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The weather department, in its latest Mumbai weather update, has predicted "Moderate rain with possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in city and its suburbs. Occasional winds at a speed of 50 to 60 km per hour are also very likely."

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be recorded at 24 degrees Celsius.

A high tide of about 4.72 metres is expected to hit Mumbai at 2.11 pm today, stated Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The civic body also said that a low tide of about 1.12 metres is expected at 8.20 pm today.

The island city recorded 26.28 mm of rainfall, eastern Mumbai 44.54 mm and western Mumbai 41.39 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police issued an advisory asking citizens to avoid coastal areas due to the heavy rainfall in the city.

The police, in its advisory, said that residents should leave their homes only if necessary and take precautions. In case of any emergency, number 100 has also been issued.

Additionally, local train services on the Main Line of the Mumbai suburban network were disrupted after a bamboo structure fell on an overhead wire between Sion and Matunga stations on Wednesday morning.

As a result, the fast local train services remained held up between Sion and Matunga stations for almost an hour, causing hardships for office-goers and others.

Central Railway's chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila said, "A bamboo structure erected around a building adjacent to the railway line fell down on the UP fast (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-bound) line between Sion and Matunga stations at around 7.25 am."

"Due to the incident, the fast local train services on the Main line were held up as they had to switch off the power supply to the overhead wire for removing the bamboo fallen on it. Services on this line were restored at 8.20 am," he said.