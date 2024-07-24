The IMD stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places were very likely in Mumbai and Thane

Representational Pic/File/Sameer Abedi

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday, while sharing Maharashtra rains update, issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane. A red alert was issued for neighbouring Palghar district.

The IMD stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places were very likely in Mumbai and Thane.

According to the IMD's latest weather bulletin, "Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places were very likely in Palghar."

A similar alert was issued for Raigad, Pune and Satara districts in Maharashtra.

Earlier, the IMD had on Tuesday predicted moderate to heavy rains in Mumbai on July 24.

According to the IMD's weather bulletin on Tuesday evening, moderate to heavy rains in city and suburbs were very likely and there was a possibility of very heavy rain at isolated places in city and suburbs on Wednesday.

The IMD had earlier said, "Occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph were very likely."

The weather department had stated that the maximum and minimum temperatures were likely to be around 28 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

Mumbai has been witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall since last week. On Tuesday, the city woke up to overcast skies and light rainfall at several places.

On Monday, as Mumbai rains continued to batter the city, with some areas receiving up to 34 mm of rainfall in just an hour in the morning, caused a deluge in low-lying pockets of the city affecting local train services for an hour during the morning peak hour.

As a precautionary measure, three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed to handle any emergency situations.

The IMD had on July 22 issued a red alert for Maharashtra's Raigad district and predicted heavy rainfall in the district.

In view of heavy rains in Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had on Sunday asked officials to be on high alert.

Accident-prone areas should be surveyed, flood control methods should be adopted and traffic must be diverted as required, CM Shinde had earlier said.