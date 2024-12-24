Breaking News
Updated on: 24 December,2024 07:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

In the month of November, Western Railway collected fines amounting to Rs 4.03 crore through detection of 82 thousand cases over Mumbai suburban section

Representational Pic/File

The Western Railway on Tuesday said that it collected Rs 93.47 crore as fines during ticket checking drives.


In an official statement, the Western Railway said, in order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel and better services to all bonafide passengers over, intensive ticket checking drives are being carried out continuously over  Mumbai suburban local services, Mail/Express as well as passenger trains and holiday special trains so as to curb the menace of ticketless/irregular passengers.


It said that the highly motivated ticket checking team under the supervision of senior commercial officers of Western Railway organised several ticket checking drives during the months of April to November 2024, thereby recovering an amount to the tune of Rs. 93.47 crore, which also includes Rs. 30.63 crore from Mumbai suburban section. 


According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the month of November 2024, an amount of Rs. 12.91 crore was recovered through detection of 2.01 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases. Also, in the month of November, Western Railway collected fines amounting to Rs 4.03 crore through detection of 82 thousand cases over Mumbai suburban section.

To prevent unauthorized entry in AC local trains, frequent surprise ticket checking drives are carried out. As a result of these drives almost 40,000 unauthorised passengers have been penalized from April to November 2024 and over Rs. 131 lakh collected in fines.

