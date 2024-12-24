No injury or harm to any onboard passengers or railway staff was reported in the incident but the normal movement of trains is not affected, the officials said

The derailed train

The Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express Train on Tuesday derailed at Kim station in Gujarat, the officials said.

They said that the relief operations were underway.

In an official statement, the Western Railway said, "Train No. 19015 Dadar - Porbandar Saurashtra Express derailed at 15:32 hrs while departing from Kim Station. Four wheels of a non passenger coach (VPU) attached next to engine got derailed. Restoration work is on and senior officers are at site monitoring the work."

"There is no injury or harm to any onboard passengers or railway staff. The normal movement of trains is not affected," Western Railway said.

Further details will be updated.