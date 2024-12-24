Breaking News
Adani Defence acquires majority stake in Air Works India for Rs 400 crore
Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Mumbai, no injuries reported so far
MMRDA accelerates infra push, secures crucial approvals for projects in Mumbai
Mumbai Police recover 3 kg of gold worth Rs 2.4 crore from burglar
Filmmaker Shyam Benegal has died aged 90 after suffering from kidney ailment, confirms daughter
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Dadar Porbandar Saurashtra Express derails at Gujarat relief operations underway

Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express derails at Gujarat, relief operations underway

Updated on: 24 December,2024 05:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

No injury or harm to any onboard passengers or railway staff was reported in the incident but the normal movement of trains is not affected, the officials said

Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express derails at Gujarat, relief operations underway

The derailed train

Listen to this article
Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express derails at Gujarat, relief operations underway
x
00:00

The Dadar-Porbandar Saurashtra Express Train on Tuesday derailed at Kim station in Gujarat, the officials said.


They said that the relief operations were underway.


In an official statement, the Western Railway said, "Train No. 19015 Dadar - Porbandar Saurashtra Express derailed at 15:32 hrs while departing from Kim Station. Four wheels of a non passenger coach (VPU) attached next to engine got derailed. Restoration work is on and senior officers are at site monitoring the work."


"There is no injury or harm to any onboard passengers or railway staff. The normal movement of trains is not affected," Western Railway said.

Further details will be updated.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

western railway dadar gujarat train accident indian railways India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK