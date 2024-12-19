The R Wallet system is set to migrate to a new platform from Friday, December 20

The railway ticketing wallet in the Unreserved Ticketing System mobile application will migrate to an upgraded system with 3 per cent bonus or cashback on every purchase of unreserved tickets from Friday, the officials said.

"The R Wallet system is set to migrate to a new platform, effective 20th December 2024, marking a significant step in enhancing the user experience," an official of the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) said.

"As part of this transition, the current 3 per cent bonus on wallet recharges will be replaced with a more dynamic benefit—3 per cent bonus or cashback on every purchase of unreserved tickets. The bonus will be credited instantly to the user’s R Wallet, encouraging seamless and rewarding transactions," he said.

"The upgrade aligns with our commitment to providing enhanced value and convenience to our users. Further updates will follow," he added.