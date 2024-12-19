Breaking News
Updated on: 19 December,2024 09:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The R Wallet system is set to migrate to a new platform from Friday, December 20

Representational Pic/File

The railway ticketing wallet in the Unreserved Ticketing System mobile application will migrate to an upgraded system with 3 per cent bonus or cashback on every purchase of unreserved tickets from Friday, the officials said.


"The R Wallet system is set to migrate to a new platform, effective 20th December 2024, marking a significant step in enhancing the user experience," an official of the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) said.


"As part of this transition, the current 3 per cent bonus on wallet recharges will be replaced with a more dynamic benefit—3 per cent bonus or cashback on every purchase of unreserved tickets. The bonus will be credited instantly to the user’s R Wallet, encouraging seamless and rewarding transactions," he said.


"The upgrade aligns with our commitment to providing enhanced value and convenience to our users. Further updates will follow," he added.

