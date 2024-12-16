The Central Railway has earned Rs. 4,966 crore as passenger earnings during this FY as against Rs. 4,699 during the corresponding period last year marking an increase of 5.68 per cent, an official statement said

It also said that has Central Railway achieved impressive growth in passenger transportation and earnings till November 2024, this Financial Year (FY).

An official statement said that, the Central Railway has earned Rs. 4,966 crore as passenger earnings during this FY as against Rs. 4,699 during the corresponding period last year marking an increase of 5.68 per cent.

It said that this includes Rs.4,328 crore through Non suburban earnings till Nov-2024, this FY as against Rs. 4,095 crore for the same period last year which is an increase of 5.69 per cent and Rs. 638 crore through Suburban earnings till Nov-2024, this FY as against Rs. 604 crore for the same period last year which is an increase of 5.63 per cent.

In terms of passenger numbers Central Railway carried 1064 million passengers during this FY till Nov-2024, as compared to 1039 million passengers during the corresponding period last year registering an increase of 2.35 per cent. This includes 127 million non suburban passengers this FY as against 121 million Non suburban passengers carried last year which is an increase of 5.61 per cent. It also includes 936 million Suburban passengers carried during this FY as against 918 million Suburban passengers carried last year, the statement said.

It further stated that in November 2024 alone, Central Railway carried 138 million passengers ( including 122 million suburban and 16 million non-suburban ) and earned a revenue of Rs.554 crore (including Rs.84 crore as suburban earnings and Rs.470 crore as non-suburban earnings).

"Central Railway remains committed to providing safe, economical, reliable and efficient travel to all its passengers," the statement said.

Central Railway registers freight loading of 51.73 million tonnes this year

In an official statement, the Central Railway said that it registered remarkable freight loading of 51.73 million tonnes in this financial year till now, with an impressive loading of 6.72 million tonnes for the month of November-2024.

It said, Central Railway has improved performance in commodities like food grains, sugar, containers and petroleum products which has enabled it to achieve the incremental loading over the corresponding month last year.