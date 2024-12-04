The portable speaker devices are designed to empower onboard ticket-checking staff with the ability to communicate vital safety and essential information directly to passengers, an official statement said

The portable speaker devices were distributed in the presence of senior railway officials

In a move aimed at improving passenger awareness and enhancing safety on trains, Central Railway has introduced handheld announcement devices for its ticket-checkers (TCs) in the Mumbai Division.

The messages delivered through the handheld speakers includes the following in Hindi and Marathi language:

- Ticketing Compliance: Encouraging passengers to travel with valid tickets and proper identification.

- Children’s Safety: Urging elders to accompany young children during travel especially while going to the toilet.and appealing not to board / deboard a running train.

- Passenger Assistance: Providing helpful contact details for issues related to air-conditioning, charging, and cleanliness in coaches.

- Maintaining Cleanliness: Urging passengers to keep coaches clean and dispose of waste in designated dustbins.

- Using Phones Discreetly: Appealing passengers to use their phones in a manner that doesn’t disturb others.

The portable speaker devices were distributed on Tuesday in the presence of senior railway officials. including Dharam Veer Meena, General Manager of Central Railway, Rajnish Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai division, P K Chaturvedi, Secretary to GM, Shashi Bushan, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Dr.Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer and Pravindra Wanjari, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager and other branch officials initiated the distribution of handheld speakers to the ticket checking staff of Mumbai Division.

Speaking at the event, Meena said, "Effective communication plays a crucial role in ensuring passenger safety and comfort. These handheld speakers will assist our ticket-checking staff in providing timely and valuable information to passengers, contributing to a more pleasant and secure journey."

The General Manager applauded the efforts put in by the dedicated staff of Central Railway in passenger safety and security areas and advised to continue the good work.

The distribution of portable speakers is part of Central Railway’s broader strategy to improve passenger services, ensuring that rail travel is not only efficient but also enjoyable and secure for all passengers, an official statement said.