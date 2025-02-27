Central Railway (CR) will run 48 additional special trains from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai and Pune to clear the festive rush

Central Railway (CR) will run 48 additional special trains from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai and Pune to clear the extra rush of passengers and ensure a smooth and comfortable journey for passengers on the occasion of Holi 2025. The details of the trains are as follows:-

LTT-Danapur-LTT Bi-Weekly Special (6 trips)



01009 Bi-weekly Special will leave LTT Mumbai at 12.15 hrs on 10.03.2025, 15.03.2025 & 17.03.2025 and will arrive Danapur at 17.00 hrs next day. (3 trips)



01010 Bi-weekly Special will leave Danapur at 18.15 hrs every on 11.03.2025, 16.03.2025 & 18.03.2025 and will arrive LTT Mumbai at 04.40 hrs on third day. (3 trips)



Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Jalgoan, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Pipariya,

Narsinghpur, Madan Mahal, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara.



Composition: 06 Sleeper Class, 9 AC-III Tier, One AC-2 Tier, One AC-2 Tier cum AC-III Tier, 3 General Second Class and 2 Second Class-cum-Luggage-cum Guard's Coach (22 Coaches).

LTT- Mau- LTT Bi- Weekly Special (8 trips)



01123 Bi- Weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 hrs on 07.03.2025, 09.03.2025, 14.03.2025, 16.03.2025 (4 trips) and will arrive Mau at 20.20 hrs next day.



01124 Bi- Weekly special will leave Mau at 05.50 hrs on 09.03.2025, 11.03.2025, 16.03.2025, 18.03.2025 (4 trips) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 16.45 hrs Next day.



Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Pipariya,

Narsinghpur, Madan Mahal, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Varanasi Jn, Jaunpur Jn and Aunrihar.



Composition: 06 Sleeper Class, 9 AC-III Tier, One AC-2 Tier, One AC-2 Tier cum AC-III Tier, 3 General Second Class including 1 Generator Car and 2 Second Class-cum-Luggage-cum Guard's Coach (22 Coaches).

LTT- Banaras - LTT Bi-Weekly Special (4 trips)

01053 Bi-Weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 hrs on 12.03.2025 and 13.03.2025 (2 trips) and arrive Banaras at 16.05 hrs next day.



01054 Bi-Weekly special will leave Banaras at 20.30 hrs on 13.03.2025 & 14.03.2025 (2 trips) and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 04.40 hrs third day.



Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Pipariya,

Narsinghpur, Madan Mahal, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki and Varanasi Jn.



Composition: Composition: 06 Sleeper Class, 9 AC-III Tier, One AC-2 Tier, One AC-2 Tier cum AC-III Tier, 3 General Second Class and 2 Second Class-cum-Luggage-cum Guard's Coach (22 Coaches).

Pune – Danapur- Pune Bi-Weekly Special (6 trips)

01481 Pune – Danapur Bi-Weekly Special will leave Pune at 19:55 hrs on 10.03.2025, 14.03.2025, and 17.03.2025 and arrive at Danapur at 05:00 hrs on the third day (3 trips).

01482 Danapur – Pune Bi-Weekly Special will leave Danapur at 06:45 hrs on 12.03.2025, 16.03.2025 and 19.03.2025 and arrive at Pune at 17:35 hrs next day. (3 trips).

Halts: Daund Chord Cabin, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Madan Mahal, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar and Ara.

Composition: 01 AC 2-Tier, 07 AC 3-Tier, 08 Sleeper Class, 04 General Second Class, 02 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans (22 Coaches)

Pune – Ghazipur City – Pune Bi-Weekly Special (8 trips)

01431 Pune – Ghazipur City Bi-Weekly Special will leave Pune at 06:40 hrs on 07.03.2025, 11.03.2025, 14.03.2025, and 18.03.2025 and arrive at Ghazipur City at 19:05 hrs on next day (4 trips).

01432 Ghazipur City – Pune Bi-Weekly Special will leave Ghazipur City at 04:20 hrs on 09.03.2025, 13.03.2025, 16.03.2025, and 20.03.2025and arrive at Pune at 16:20 hrs next day (4 trips).

Halts: Daund Chord Cabin, Ahmednagar, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Madan Mahal, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Varanasi, Jaunpur and Aunrihar Junction.

Composition: 01 AC 2-Tier, 07 AC 3-Tier, 08 Sleeper Class, 04 General Second Class, 02 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans (22 Coaches)

LTT-Samastipur –LTT Weekly Special (4 trips)



01043 Weekly special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.15 hrs on Tuesdays 11.03.2025 & 18.03.2025 (2 trips) and will arrive Samastipur at 21.15 hrs next day.



01044 Weekly special will leave Samastipur at 23.20 hrs on Wednesdays 12.03.2025 & 19.03.2025 (2 trips) and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.00 hrs next day.



Halts: Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Pipariya,

Narsinghpur, Madan Mahal, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Patliputra Jn., Hajipur and Muzaffarpur.

Composition: One AC First Class, Three AC-2 Tier, 15 AC-3 Tier, 1 Pantry Car, 2 Luggage Cum brake van. (22 Coaches).

Pune – Hazrat Nizamuddin – Pune Weekly Superfast Special (4 Trips)

01491 Weekly superfast special will leave Pune at 17.30 hrs on Fridays 07.03.2025 and 14.03.2025 and arrive Hazrat Nizamuddin at 18.10 hrs next day. (2 trips)



01492 Weekly superfast special will leave Hazrat Nizamuddin at 22.10 hrs on Saturdays 08.03.2025 and 15.03.2025 and arrive Pune at 23.55 hrs next day. (2 trips)

Halts: Lonavala, Kalyan, Bhiwandi Road, Vasai Road, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna Junction, Vadodara, Ratlam, Bhawani Mandi, Sawai Madhopur, and Mathura Junction.

Composition: 01 AC 2-Tier, 04 AC 3-Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 04 General Second Class, 02 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Vans (22 Coaches).

CSMT – KanniyaKumari – CSMT Bi-Weekly Superfast Special (4 Trips)

01005 Bi- Weekly superfast special will leave CSMT at 00.20 hrs on Mondays 10.03.2025 and 17.03.2025 and arrive KanniyaKumari at 12.15 hrs next day. (2 trips)



01006 Bi-Weekly superfast special will leave KanniyaKumari at 14.15 hrs on Tuesdays 11.03.2025 and 18.03.2025 and arrive CSMT at 04.15 hrs third day. (2 trips)

Halts: Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Krishna, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Adoni, Guntakal, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Cuddapah, Razampet, Renigunta, Tiruttani, Katpadi, Vellore Cantonment, Tiruvannamalai, Thirukkovilur, Villupuran, Vriddhachalam Jn., Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli Jn., Dindigul Jn., Kudal nagar, Madurai jn., Virudhunagar jn., Satur, Kovilpatti, Tirunelveli jn, Valliyur and Nagarcoil jn.

Composition: Two AC-2 Tier, 09 AC-3 Tier, 05 Sleeper Class , 02 General Second Class, 2 Luggage Cum brake van . (20 Coaches)

LTT-Thiruvananthapuram North -LTT Weekly Special – 4 trips

01063 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus every Thursday at 16.00 hrs on 06.03.2025 and 13.03.2025 and will arrive Thiruvananthapuram North at 22.45 hrs next day. (2 trips)

01064 Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram North every Saturday at 16.20 hrs on 08.03.2025 and 15.03.2025 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 00.45 hrs on third day. (2 trips)

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookanbika Road, Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Suratkal, Thokur, Mangaluru Jn, Kasaragod, Kannur, Calicut, Tirur, Shoranur, Thrissur, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam, Tiruvalla, Chengannur, Mavelikara, Kayankulam and Kollam.

Composition: One AC-2 Tier, Six AC-3 Tier, 9 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, 1 Luggage Cum brake van and 1 Generator Car. (22 Coaches)

Reservation: Bookings for special trains 01009/01010, 01123/01124, 01053/01054, 01481/01482, 01431/01432, 01043/01044, 01491/01492, 01005/01006, 01063/01064 on special charges will open on 01.03.2025 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in



For detailed timings and halts of these Special Trains, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.