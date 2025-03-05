The WR said that the decision was taken for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the Holi festival and summer vacation season

The Western Railway said that the booking for special train will open from March 6. Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Holi 2025: Western Railway to run superfast AC special train between Mumbai and Delhi, check details x 00:00

Ahead of Holi 2025, Western Railway on Wednesday announced that it will run a superfast AC special train between Mumbai Central and Delhi railway stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Western Railway statement said that for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the Holi festival and summer vacation season, the Western Railway will run bi-weekly superfast AC special train on special fare between Mumbai Central and Delhi.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek the details of this train is as under:

Train No. 09003/09004 Mumbai Central – Delhi (bi-weekly) superfast AC special train [14 Trips]

Train No. 09003 Mumbai Central – Delhi superfast special will depart from Mumbai Central every Tuesday and Friday at 10.30 hrs and reach Delhi at 10.00 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 7th to 28th March, 2025. Similarly, Train No. 09004 Delhi - Mumbai Central superfast special will depart from Delhi every Wednesday and Saturday at 13.05 hrs and arrive Mumbai Central at 13.30 hrs, the next day.

This train will run from 8th to 29th March, 2025.



Enroute this train will halt Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna, Vadodara, Sabarmati, Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Pindwara, Falna, Marwar, Beawar, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Jaipur, Gandhinagar Jaipur, Bandikui, Alwar, Rewari, Gurgaon and Delhi Cantt station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier coaches.

The Western Railway said that the booking for Train No. 09003 will open from 6th March, 2025 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. The train will run as special train on special fare.

Earlier, last week, the Western Railway had announced that it will run as many as 11 pairs of special summer trains for Holi 2025 and upcoming festivals, an official statement had said.

The decision was taken for the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand during the Holi festival and summer vacations, the Western Railway had earlier said.

"The Western Railway will run 11 pairs of special train on special fare to various destinations," the statement said.