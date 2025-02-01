They had crossed Padma river to enter India eight years ago, were working as sweepers for BMC; the authorities discovered that both individuals worked for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on a contractual basis

Two illegal Bangladeshi nationals—a father and son—have been apprehended by the Versova police for allegedly entering India by swimming across the Padma river in a manner akin to how Shariful Islam, the alleged attacker of actor Saif Ali Khan, crossed the Dawki river seven months ago. The authorities discovered that both individuals worked for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on a contractual basis.

The accused, Bukhtiyar Dosur Sheikh, 70, and his son, Moner, 35, were residing at Yari Road in Versova, Andheri West. They hail from Andulbaria village in the Jibannagar upazila of the Khulna division’s Chuadanga district in Dhaka. Investigations revealed security lapses along rivers at the India-Bangladesh border.

The Ganges, upon entering Bangladesh, is referred to as the Padma. Approximately 54 rivers that form the border between India and Bangladesh, and authorities suspect security lapses along these riverine borders. According to a police officer, Bukhtiyar and Moner entered India eight years ago via the Padma after informing their family that they would return after making money in India, but they never did.

A police officer stated, “The accused revealed that in April and March, sections of the Padma in Bangladesh tend to dry up, and thanks to low water levels, they managed to enter India from Bangladesh eight years ago. Later, they started working as labourers.” “Subsequently, they met a contractor who enables people to work for the BMC as sweepers. The duo took up the job and have been working under the contractor for many years. Authorities have not yet found any Indian documents on them,” the officer added.

Investigating officer PSI Sachin Ugale of Versova police station said, “Late on Wednesday night, the duo was spotted roaming in the area. We suspected that they were under the influence of drugs. When we took them into custody, after they failed to provide their identity, they revealed that they were Bangladeshi nationals.” “We arrested them for allegedly entering India without any valid passport or visa,” he added.