Breaking News
How TISS is helping make Maha Kumbh 2025 a pleasant experience
Mira Road hostage drama: Man turned to burglary after losing Rs 2 lakh in fantasy cricket
Dumper mishap: Engineer booked after cave-in kills vehicle operator
Mumbai: Worli traffic police will soon get high-tech bikes laced with cameras
Mumbai emcee claims he was assaulted by Nepal airport security
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Two Bangladeshi nationals held in Kandivali

Mumbai: Two Bangladeshi nationals held in Kandivali

Updated on: 07 December,2024 06:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

According to the police, the accused entered India by evading border security and had been living in Kandivali area of Mumbai, sustaining themselves through daily wage work

Mumbai: Two Bangladeshi nationals held in Kandivali

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Two Bangladeshi nationals held in Kandivali
x
00:00

The Samta Nagar Police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals who had allegedly illegally crossed the Bangladesh border and were residing in Kandivali area of Mumbai, an official said.


According to the police, the accused entered India by evading border security and had been living in Kandivali area of Mumbai, sustaining themselves through daily wage work.


Acting on a tip-off, the Samta Nagar police detained the duo near Sandeep Hotel on Akurli Road, east side of the Kandivali railway station on Friday.


The accused were identified as Robiyul Mohammed Moazzam Husain Alam (24) and Mohammed Ridoy Hussain Miyan (25).

During the search, mobile phones with active SIM cards were recovered from their possession.

Upon investigation, the police identified the accused as residents of Bildora, Mymensingh District in Bangladesh.

The police have since arrested the two under various sections of Foreigners Act and are conducting further inquiries.

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai crime news bangladesh mumbai news Crime News mumbai India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK