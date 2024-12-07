Mumbai: Two Bangladeshi nationals held in Kandivali

According to the police, the accused entered India by evading border security and had been living in Kandivali area of Mumbai, sustaining themselves through daily wage work

The Samta Nagar Police have arrested two Bangladeshi nationals who had allegedly illegally crossed the Bangladesh border and were residing in Kandivali area of Mumbai, an official said.

According to the police, the accused entered India by evading border security and had been living in Kandivali area of Mumbai, sustaining themselves through daily wage work.

Acting on a tip-off, the Samta Nagar police detained the duo near Sandeep Hotel on Akurli Road, east side of the Kandivali railway station on Friday.

The accused were identified as Robiyul Mohammed Moazzam Husain Alam (24) and Mohammed Ridoy Hussain Miyan (25).

During the search, mobile phones with active SIM cards were recovered from their possession.

Upon investigation, the police identified the accused as residents of Bildora, Mymensingh District in Bangladesh.

The police have since arrested the two under various sections of Foreigners Act and are conducting further inquiries.