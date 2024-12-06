The screening of the film had to be halted for 10-15 minutes after someone from the audience allegedly sprayed some substance into the air, causing coughing, vomiting and throat irritation to several others, a police official said

Mumbai police officials on Friday rushed to theater in Bandra screening Pushpa 2: The Rule after spray caused distress to audience, an official said, adding that no suspicious object was found, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the screening of blockbuster film "Pushpa 2: The Rule" had to be halted for 10-15 minutes in a theatre in Mumbai's Bandra area after someone from the audience allegedly sprayed some substance into the air, causing coughing, vomiting and throat irritation to several others, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in Galaxy theatre in Bandra west, the official added, as per the PTI.

"The audience alerted the theatre management, which approached Bandra police. A team rushed there and halted the show for some 10-15 minutes, but a check of people inside did not throw up any suspicious object that may have caused the incident," he said.

No case has been filed but a probe into the incident continues, the Bandra police station official added.

The film directed by Sukumar stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in the lead and was released worldwide on December 5.

Despite the film releasing on a non-holiday weekday, it has created history at the box office by becoming the highest-opener of Indian cinema.

The film originally made in Telugu language was dubbed into multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam.

The film is a sequel to the 2021 runaway hit ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ which was released in the thick of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first part of the franchise emerged as a box-office winner at a time when the majority of theatres across the nation were shut down.

Meanwhile, a man in Chennur town of the Mancherial district in Telangana has been booked by the local police along with his accomplices for vandalising a theatre after the group were not able to watch the recently released film as the cinema didn’t screen the film.

As per a media report, the man and his accomplices allegedly damaged the glass window panes of the as they allegedly trespassed into the theatre premises protesting against the theatre management. Vinay allegedly threatened to kill the owner if the Allu Arjun starrer movie was not exhibited.

The theatre owner lodged a complaint with police, after which the case was lodged and investigations are underway.

(with PTI inputs)