Home > News > India News > Article > Class 12 student shoots dead principal in school in Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur

Updated on: 06 December,2024 04:09 PM IST  |  Chhatarpur (MP)
mid-day online correspondent |

The class XII student allegedly shot dead the principal of his school on Friday afternoon and later fled from the spot using deceased's scooter, an official said

Representational Pic/File

A student shot dead a principal in school in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, the police said on Friday, the PTI reported.


The class XII student allegedly shot dead the principal of his school in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Friday afternoon and fled from the spot, the police said.


Following the incident, the student fled away from the crime scene in the deceased principal's scooter along with an associate, a police official said, according to the PTI.


Superintendent of Police Agam Jain said the firing incident took place at the entrance of the school's toilet around 1:30 pm on December 6.

The alleged shooter and his associate, who is also a student of the same institution, escaped from the spot in the deceased's scooter, Jain said.

The school principal was shot dead when he reached the toilet of a high school, where was principal for the past five years, in charge district education officer RP Prajapati said.

He was shot in the head and he died on the spot, Prajapati added, the news agency reported.

Further details will be updated

