The Ghatkopar police arrested 13 Bangladeshi nationals, who had been living illegally in Nalasopara. In a separate operation, Ulhasnagar Crime Branch apprehended a Bangladeshi couple residing in Mumbai for the past decade.

File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: 13 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Ghatkopar for illegal stay x 00:00

In a major crackdown, the Ghatkopar police arrested 13 Bangladeshi nationals on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the accused were allegedly living illegally in the Achole area of Nalasopara. Last month, the police received a tip-off about a man named Ahmed Mia Sheikh, who was subsequently arrested. During his interrogation, it was revealed that 13 others were living in disguise as Indian nationals.

The arrested individuals include Taibur Azgar Sheikh, Alam Azgar Sheikh, Mijanu Salam Sheikh, Abdul Siraj Sheikh, Murad Mijanur Sheikh, Ratna Taibur Sheikh, Amina Murad Sheikh, Sabina Abdulla Sheikh, Kohinoor Mijanur Sheikh, and four minors.

Investigators confirmed that the suspects had illegally crossed the Indian border, entering the country through West Bengal. “We are likely to gather more information about other Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally from these suspects,” said Avinash Kaldate, Senior Police Inspector at Ghatkopar Police Station.

Ulhasnagar Crime Branch Arrests Bangladeshi couple

On the same day, the Ulhasnagar Crime Branch arrested a Bangladeshi couple, Meena Mujid Khan (30) and Mahmood Khan Asad Khan (27), both residents of Dhaka’s Bankra Bazar.

The couple had been living in the New Sai Baba Colony area of Ashelageon for the past 10 years. Meena worked as a waiter in a hotel, while Mahmood sold goods on the street. Acting on a tip-off about the presence of Bangladeshi nationals in the area, a police team led by Senior Police Inspector Ashok Koli laid a trap and arrested the couple around 3 pm.

This latest operation brings the total number of Bangladeshi nationals arrested in the area to 10. The investigation remains ongoing.