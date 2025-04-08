While many simply asked for selfies, Head, trying to maintain his space, politely declined the request

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s explosive batter Travis Head recently faced an uncomfortable moment off the field, as a trip to a local supermarket in Hyderabad turned into an episode of overzealous fandom.

Venturing out alone to shop, Head quickly found himself surrounded by a crowd of eager fans. While many simply asked for selfies, Head, trying to maintain his space, politely declined the requests.

However, the situation escalated when one persistent fan, who was also recording a video, began following the cricketer around the store, pleading for a picture. “This I don’t understand. We all Hyderabadis love you, sir, you have to give some response,” the fan said. Turning to another person nearby, he added, “He’s showing too much attitude."

SRH fans harassing Travis Head. Shame on these people. They think every foreign player must be like David Warner wagging his tails whenever he sees Indians pic.twitter.com/nM6d5OrIyL — Ryder (@ArrestDh0bi) April 8, 2025

Interestingly, Head is not the first SRH player to experience such overwhelming attention. Just last year, teammates Heinrich Klaasen and Jaydev Unadkat were mobbed by hundreds of fans at a local mall. Klaasen, in particular, appeared visibly distressed by the chaos, raising concerns about player safety and mental well-being in public spaces.

The issue of over-fanaticism is not confined to Hyderabad or the SRH camp. One may also recall the infamous 2022 incident involving Virat Kohli during India’s tour of Australia. In a serious breach of privacy, a fan entered Kohli’s hotel room and recorded his personal belongings, later sharing the video online. Kohli, disturbed by the invasion, voiced his outrage on social media. “I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them, and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling, and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment,” Kohli had written.

Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad, who stormed into last season's final, have struggled to find their groove in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league. The Pat Cummins-led side fell to their fourth successive defeat in IPL 2025, with their latest one against Gujarat Titans in their home den.