Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IPL 2025 We have a good chance of reaching 300 runs Heinrich Klaasen

IPL 2025 | "We have a good chance of reaching 300 runs": Heinrich Klaasen

Updated on: 27 March,2025 08:23 AM IST  |  Hyderabad
N Jagannath Das | sports@mid-day.com

Top

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen feel Orange Brigade have good chance of achieving triple ton total; LSG’s Marsh feels it’s a battle of equals

IPL 2025 |

SRH’s Ishan Kishan (left) and Nitish Kumar Reddy during their 72-run stand off 29 balls v RR in Hyderabad recently. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article
IPL 2025 | "We have a good chance of reaching 300 runs": Heinrich Klaasen
x
00:00

The marauding Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batters seem to have instilled fear in rival bowlers, particularly at their den. They get into the fast lane straightaway, the moment the umpire signals play. If Travis Head, Abhisekh Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Reddy were the scourge of the bowlers till last year, they have now added pocket dynamo Ishan Kishan this season, who got into the act in his first match with a whirlwind century. With skipper Pat Cummins and coach Daniel Vettori giving the thumbs up to their attacking batting style, SRH batters have set a new high in the art of big-hitting.


Home advantage for SRH


As SRH host Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday, the visiting team’s think-tank will be scratching their heads over what length they should bowl to stop the destructive hosts. Since last season, SRH have scored 287-3 v Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 286-6 v Rajasthan Royals, 277-3 v Mumbai Indians and 266-7 v Delhi Capitals. Given the beast mode the SRH batters are in, if there’s one team that can breach the 300-mark, it’s them. “300, everyone wants to see it at his IPL, so yeah, why not,” said Head. Klaasen added: “We have that batting line up and definitely have a good chance of reaching 300 runs.” SRH bowling coach James Franklin couldn’t agree more. “We’ve already seen in a couple of other games that 230, 240 is being achieved. So, why not [300],” he said. At a promotion event recently, skipper Cummins endorsed the same view by putting up three fingers, indicating his team will try to achieve it. 


Also Read: ‘Selfless Shreyas’

LSG opener Mitchell MarshLSG opener Mitchell Marsh

“That the players are pretty open with trying to evolve their games and expand their games, and there are a lot of batters now who are fully 360 and they’ve got in credible power. It also has got a huge amount to do with the positive mindset that batters do have now,” said Franklin.

LSG depend on Pant & Co

However, if SRH have Head, Sharma, Kishan and Klaasen, LSG also have hard-hitters like Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh. Though Pant failed to score at Visakhapatnam, Marsh and Pooran were in top form during LSG’s one-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals. 

According to Marsh, 230 is the new par score at most grounds. “We respect that they [SRH] have a phenomenal batting line-up with a lot of power, but we’re here to focus on our game and hopefully match them,” said Marsh.

The battle lines are drawn and it looks like there will be plenty of fireworks with the willow on Thursday. 

SRH’s performance at home in 2024
287-3 v Royal Challengers Bengaluru
286-6 v RR (2025) 
277-3 v Mumbai Indians 
266-7 v Delhi Capitals

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

IPL 2025 Ishan Kishan Abhishek Sharma mitchell marsh sunrisers hyderabad Lucknow Super Giants cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK