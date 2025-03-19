Pant was named LSG captain in January after being acquired by the Lucknow-based franchise for a record-setting Rs 27 crore in last year’s auction in Jeddah

LSG captain Rishabh Pant and Nicholas Pooran

Nicholas Pooran has showered support to new Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant adding that the franchise has a balanced squad to lift the title in the upcoming Indian Premier League commencing on March 22.

Pant was named LSG captain in January after being acquired by the Lucknow-based franchise for a record-setting Rs 27 crore in last year’s auction in Jeddah. “We have a good chance, we’ve a really balanced team [with] experienced and youth [players]. We’re looking forward to leading with the experienced players,” Pooran said. The West Indian wicketkeeper-batter was among the five players to be retained by the franchise for IPL 2025.

On Pant’s appointment as LSG captain, Pooran said, “Yeah, again, there’s a better, fresh air. He comes with his package his experiences, on his skill and talent, and we looking forward to see how he goes. He has our support 100 per cent both on and off the field. Actions speak louder than words so let’s see how it goes.”

He further lauded youngsters for their fearless performances in the T20 format. “Obviously, the rules have changed. The players have gotten better as well. Both batters and bowlers. The younger guys have been extremely talented. Came into the tournament and obviously dominated from the moment started. So the game has changed. The rules have changed, and it’s really exciting,” Pooran said. LSG will face Delhi Capitals in their opening fixture of the tournament in Visakhapatnam on March 24.

