WPL 2025, MI vs DC highlights: Mumbai Indians defeat Delhi Capitals by 8 runs, clinch title for second time

Despite a heroic performance from Prasad, she fell short of taking her team to the winning side in the WPL 2025. Mumbai Indians won the match by eight runs and clinched their second title in the history of the Women's Premier League

Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur (Pic: X/@wplt20)

In the ongoing WPL 2025 final match against Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning has won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Ahead of the WPL 2025 final, Mumbai Indians will be looking to claim their second title in the history. Harmanpreet Kaur has been hailed as one of the finest captains in the event's history.

On the other hand, Meg Lanning and her women will head into the final WPL 2025 with the hope of laying their hands on the elusive trophy.

The Mumbai dugout will rely heavily on their premier batswoman Nat Sciver-Brunt. In the ongoing WPL 2025, the right-handed batter has garnered 493 runs in nine matches. Shouldering her in the batting line-up is Hayley Matthews who has 304 runs under her name in as many matches.

For Delhiites, Shafali Verma is leading the batting line-up as she has 300 runs in eight games. Skipper Meg Lanning has also made crucial contributions by scoring 263 runs in eight WPL 2025 matches.

The WPL 2025 final will promise an entertaining game with two powerful teams clashing against each other for the title.

WPL 2025, MI vs DC: Squads

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Jintimani Kalita, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari.

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce(w), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Nallapureddy Charani.

WPL 2025, MI vs DC: Playing XI

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce(w), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, N Charani.



WPL 2025, MI vs DC: Live updates



11: 25 PM: DC- 141/9 (20)



11: 15 PM: DC- 127/8 (18)



Mumbai Indians' Brunt strikes the important wicket of dangerous Kapp and Shikha Pandey. Delhi Capitals need 23 runs in two overs.



10: 56 PM: DC- 115/6 (16)



Kapp and Niki Prasad are fighting their way hard to chase the target. Delhi Capitals now need runs in four overs.



10: 45 PM: DC- 73/5 (12)



Well settled batswoman, Rodrigues too was forced to return to the pavilion by the Paltan. Delhi's premier right-handed batswoman departed on the score of 30 runs. Marizanne Kapp is in the middle with Sarah Bryce.



10: 28 PM: DC- 44/4 (8)



No different story for Delhi. They suffer yet another blow in the form of Jonassen and Annabel Sutherland's wickets. joins Rodrigues in the run chase.

10: 15 PM: DC- 22/2 (5)



Soon after Lanning's wicket, Shafali Verma too departs for just four runs. Jess Jonassen and Jemimah Rodrigues are in the middle of the Brabourne Stadium hunting for their first title in the league's history.



10: 05 PM: DC- 15/1 (2)



Huge blow for Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2025 final as they lose the wicket of their skipper Meg Lanning for 13 runs in the second over. Mumbai Indians are in a comfortable position as they get early breakthrough in the title clash.



9: 38 PM: MI- 149/7 (20)



The Delhiites have bounced back in the WPL 2025 final against Mumbai Indians by striking quick wickets in the other half of the first innings. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side was able to put a total of 149 runs for the loss of seven wickets after the completion of 20 overs.

9: 26 PM: MI- 124/6 (18)



Mumbai in trouble as they lose the wickets of Amelia Kerr and Sajeevan Sajana just after the departure of Nat Sciver-Brunt. Later, well settled batswoman, Harmapreet Kaur too returns to the pavilion. Having faced 44 balls, she garnered 66 runs which was laced with 9 fours and 2 sixes.



9: 12: PM: MI- 104/3 (15)



Big match, Big player! skipper Harmanpreet completes her half-century off just 33 deliveries. The skipper is going all guns blazing, but loses the support of her premier batswoman Brunt. She departed after scoring 30 runs.



8: 52 PM: MI- 77/2 (12)



Despite losing early wickets of their openers, Harmanpreet and Brunt managed to find boundaries. So far, the duo have stitched a 50-run partnership and are going strong against the Meg Lanning-led side.



8: 36 PM: MI- 28/2 (8)



Brunt and Harmanpreet are slowly trying to build up on their innings. No wicket has been taken since the early two blows. Brunt completes 500 runs in WPL 2025.

8: 22 PM: MI- 15/2 (5)



Marizanne Kapp missed a difficult catch of Bhatia, but the pacer takes no time to help Delhi get their first breakthrough. Kapp dismisses Matthews for just three runs. Premier batswoman Nat Sciver-Brunt comes in the middle. In Kapp's very next over, she grabs the wicket of Bhatia for eight runs. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur joins Brunt in the final.



8: 10 PM: MI- 3/0 (2)

Mumbai Indians' opening batswomen, Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews look comfortable at the crease in the final of the WPL 2025 against Delhi Capitals. On the other hand, Delhi bowlers are keeping things tight right from the beginning.