Ahead of the WPL 2025 final against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, Mumbai Indians' key all-rounder Hayley Matthews stated that she is hopeful that they can repeat what they did in the 2023 season.

In the WPL 2023 final, Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by seven wickets to win the title clash.

Delhi Capitals will clash with Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium in the final edition of WPL 2025. The team is looking to bag their maiden title in WPL 2025.

"Feeling really good. It was the goal to get here into the finals. We got a lot of good memories from the first season here winning it, so hopefully, we can repeat those same memories and make some new ones at the same time," Hayley Matthews said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on X.

Over the years, Hayley Matthews has been a consistent performer in the WPL history. In the ongoing WPL 2025, she is the purple cap holder with 17 wickets and the third highest run-scorer with 302 runs in nine matches.

DC directly qualified for the WPL 2025 final after topping the league stage with 10 points, having won five times and lost thrice. They will head into Saturday's final on the back of a loss against the Gujarat Giants in their last league game.

The Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, finished second in the WPL 2025 standings behind Delhi Capitals on Net Run Rate (NRR). They will head into the final after beating the Gujarat Giants by 47 runs in the eliminator on Thursday. 'Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have met seven times in the WPL, with DC leading the charts 4-3. The Capitals also won both league-stage clashes this season.

WPL 2025, MI vs DC squads:

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce(w), Niki Prasad, Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Alice Capsey, Taniya Bhatia, Sneha Deepthi, Nandini Kashyap, Nallapureddy Charani.

Mumbai Indians Women: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Sajeevan Sajana, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Jintimani Kalita, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari.

