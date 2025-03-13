WPL 2025, MI vs GG highlight: Mumbai Indians won the match by 47 runs, enter final of the event

So far, having played eight WPL 2025 matches, Mumbai Indians has registered a win in five games and lost three. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants have won four matches and lost the same number of games

Harmanpreet Kaur, Ashleigh Gardner (Pic: X/@wplt20)

In the WPL 2025 semi-final match against Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants skipper Ashleigh Gardner won the toss and elected to bowl first.

The winner of the semi-final will clash against Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2025 final on March 15.

The Brabourne Stadium crowd can expect raining sixes as Mumbai Indians' Nat Sciver-Brunt and Gujarat Giants' Ashleigh Gardner both will make their appearances in the WPL 2025 semi-final.

MI vs GG live: Full Squads

Gujarat Giants Women Squad: Beth Mooney(w), Kashvee Gautam, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Deandra Dottin, Bharti Fulmali, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra, Laura Wolvaardt, Danielle Gibson, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Prakashika Naik, Sayali Satghare.

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia(w), Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Amandeep Kaur, Akshita Maheshwari.

MI vs GG live: Confirmed Playing XI

Gujarat Giants Women Squad: Beth Mooney(w), Kashvee Gautam, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Bharti Fulmali, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Priya Mishra, Danielle Gibson.

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia(w), Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.

MI vs GG live:



11: 04 PM: GG: 166/10 (20)



Mumbai Indians overpowered Gujarat Giants in the semi-final. MI won the match by 47 runs as GG were bowled out for 166 runs, following which the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will now lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the finals of the WPL 2025.



10: 56 PM: GG: 163/8 (18)



Simran Shaikh, who was leading the batting lineup after the departure of key batswomen, also lost her wicket. In eight balls, she smashed 17 runs including 2 fours and 1 six.



10: 42 PM: GG: 142/7 (15.3)



Litchfield followed by Kashvee Gautam fell short in the run chase. Later, Mumbai got a big fish in their net, they scalped the wicket of Bharti Fulmali who played a stellar knock of 30 runs. Simran Shaik is sensibly rotating strike.



10: 24 PM: GG: 107/5 (12)



Well settled Gibson loses her wickets in a hurry to complete the run. Facing 24 deliveries, she smashed 34 runs which included 5 fours and 1 six. Bharti Fulmali enters the middle. Litchfield, too, departed after playing a helpful knock of 31 runs.



9: 55 PM: GG: 66/3 (8)



Gujarat skipper Ashleigh Gardner was not able to score many runs for the side. Phoebe Litchfield came in to bat and joined Gibson in the run chase. Quick wickets are creating trouble for Gujarat on their path to the finals.



9: 42 PM: GG: 35/2 (5)



After suffering an early blow, Gibson is displaying sensible innings. Harleen Deol fell short to reach the runner's end in time, following which she departed on just eight runs.



9: 30 PM: GG: 15/1 (2)



Gujarat Giants in trouble as they lose early wicket of opener Beth Mooney for just six runs. Shabnim Ismail registers the first wicket for Mumbai Indians. Harleen Deol joins Danielle Gibson in the run chase.



8: 55 PM: MI: 213/4 (20)



After Matthews' departure, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur stepped in and smashed runs. Swashbuckling Brunt, too, departed for 77 runs. Having faced 12 deliveries, Kaur played a stunning knock of 36 runs.



8: 45 PM: MI: 166/2 (17)



Nothing short of entertainment, Matthews and Brunt are delivering yet again when the team is in need. The explosive duo have raised their willows individually to celebrate their half-centuries. Kashvee strikes late, but bags the wicket of dangerous Hayley Matthews on 77 runs.



8: 22 PM: MI: 124/1 (14)



No change in approach has been adopted by Mumbai Indians' batswomen. Matthews brings up her half-century in 36 deliveries. On the other hand, swashbuckling Brunt is entertaining the crowd with the raining boundary hits.



8: 05 PM: MI: 89/1 (10)



Matthews and Brunt are going all guns blazing in the WPL 2025 semi-final against GG. No Gujarat bowler is able to stop the flow of runs from the home team. The Paltan is having a forward step in the match after completing 10 overs.



Despite losing an early wicket, Nat Sciver-Brut continues to strike the ball all around the ground.

7: 45 PM: MI: 31/1 (5)



Danielle Gibson helps Gujarat strike their first wicket. Bhatia departs after playing a knock of 15 runs which included 3 fours. Premier and in-form batswoman Nat Sciver-Brunt comes in to bat.

7: 32 PM: MI: 6/0 (2)



In the WPL 2025 semi-final match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants, MI openers, Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews are looking solid at the crease. Whereas, Ashleigh Gardner-led side is hunting their way to their first-ever WPL final.