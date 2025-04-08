Breaking News
Central Railway to run six additional unreserved Summer special train services in April, Check details

Updated on: 08 April,2025 06:45 PM IST  |  Central Railway
mid-day online correspondent |

Central Railway will operate six additional unreserved Summer Special train services in April to accommodate increased passenger demand

Central Railway will operate six additional unreserved Summer Special train services in April. File Pic

Central Railway (CR) has announced 1204 Summer Special trains, including 290 unreserved trains and 42 AC summer special trains to date, in addition to its regular trains, to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer season.


It will be running an additional six unreserved special trains for the benefit of passengers.


Bhiwandi-Sankrail unreserved weekly special - (3 trips)
 
01149, the unreserved special will leave Bhiwandi at 22:30 hrs every Wednesday from April 9 to April 25 and will arrive at Sankrail goods terminal yard at 13:00 hrs on the third day.


This unreserved weekly special train will be halting at these stations:  Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Tatanagar and Kharagpur
 
Composition: 10 general  second class, 2 second class-cum- guard's brake van and 10 parcel vans

Kharagpur-Thane unreserved weekly special (3 trips)

01150, the unreserved special will leave Kharagpur at 23.45 hrs every Saturday from April 12 to April 26 and will arrive in Thane at 10.30 hrs on the third day.
 
This unreserved weekly special train will be halting at these stations: Tatanagar, Chakradharpur, Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Bilaspur, Raipur, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Manmad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri and Kalyan

Composition: 10 general  second class, 2 second cass-cum- guard's brake van and 10 parcel vans
 
Tickets for unreserved specials and coaches can be booked at normal charges through UTS.

Central Railway has also introduced 14 AC summer weekly special trains between LTT, Mumbai and Karmali. (Train no 01051/01052)

Train no. 01051 will leave LLT Mumbai at 22.15 hrs every Friday from April 11 to May 23 and reach Karmali at 12.00 hrs on the next day. (7 trips) 

Train no. 01051 will leave Karmali at 14.30 hrs every Saturday from April 12 to May 24 and reach LLT Mumbai at 04.05 hrs on the next day. (7 trips)

This unreserved weekly special train will be halting at these stations: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri,  Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim

 

