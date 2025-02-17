The civic body's action has come following a court's directive to clear the illegal structures built using fabricated documents

A civic body in Maharashtra's Thane district will demolish 51 buildings constructed using forged and fake documents, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The civic body's action has come following a court's directive to clear the illegal structures built using fabricated documents in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits, the official said, according to the PTI.

A senior KDMC official said an inquiry was initiated after complaints were received regarding irregularities by developers, and a verification drive revealed that 65 residential and commercial structures were constructed in Kalyan-Dombivli based on fake and forged documents.

He said 57 unauthorised structures fell in the KDMC's jurisdiction, and the civic body has already demolished six.

The move will affect nearly 9,000 residents, it was stated.

BMC demolishes encroachments on JR Boricha Road near Lower Parel to ease traffic, pedestrian movement

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on February 5 had demolished several encroachments on the JR Boricha Road near Lower Parel in central Mumbai, the civic officials said.

They said that the demolition drive was undertaken to ease traffic and pedestrian movement in the area.

According to the civic body, the BMC G South Ward maintenance department carried out a major demolition drive on JR Boricha Road near Lower Parel.

The operation, led by Assistant Commissioner Mrudula Ande, resulted in the removal of approximately 150 shanties and encroachments from the area.

The encroachment removal was executed in close coordination with the N M Joshi Police Station, involving 60 male and 40 female police officials, along with 20 BMC engineers and 50 labourers, the officials said.

The drive focused on clearing the footpath along a 300-meter stretch on either side of JR Boricha Road, restoring the space for pedestrians, they said.

The officials stated that the action would result in easing traffic congestion on JR Boricha Road, a crucial route leading to the Sitaram Mill Municipal School. With the encroachments now cleared, the road has become more accessible and safer for the pedestrians including students, their parents, and the local traveling through the area.

The drive was a part of ongoing efforts by the BMC to enhance urban infrastructure and ensure smooth and safe travel for the public.

