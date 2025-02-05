The BMC on Tuesday presented a Rs 74,427.41 crore budget, its biggest-ever, for financial year 2025-26 without any hike in taxes, ahead of the crucial civic polls expected to be held this year

The BMC on Tuesday presented the budget.

Opposition Nationalist Congress Party (SP) on Wednesday hit out at the Mahayuti government over the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's annual budget that was presented on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) dubbed the BMC Budget 2025 as a "document of hollow promises" that fails to address civic issues like "unsafe roads".

The BMC on Tuesday presented a Rs 74,427.41 crore budget, its biggest-ever, for financial year 2025-26 without any hike in taxes, ahead of the crucial civic polls expected to be held this year.

According to the PTI, NCP (SP) chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase alleged that the government run by the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP was prioritising grand infrastructure projects but neglecting "deteriorating" public services.

Despite significant allocations made for road concretisation, potholes continue to pose hazards in Mumbai, he said.

"Crores of rupees are spent annually on roads, yet they remain unsafe. How can citizens trust this budget?" Mahesh Tapase asked.

Mumbai's air quality is alarmingly poor, but the budgetary provisions in the BMC budget for this are just token gestures, he added.

"Water tankers and misting machines cannot combat the rising pollution caused by unchecked construction, vehicular emissions and industrial waste. Where is the long-term strategy for cleaner air?" he said, as per the PTI.

The BMC has allocated funds for stormwater drainage and waste management, but citizens continue to face challenges, Tapase said.

Municipal healthcare and education face neglect with citizens bearing higher costs for essential services, he said.

"Mumbai's public services are shrinking, while costs for essential services are rising. Where is the accountability?" asked Tapase.

Terming the budget as "pro-builder" he accused the administration of sidelining affordable housing and slum rehabilitation.

The NCP (SP) also demanded a white paper and an independent audit of the BMC's spending over the last three years.

It also sought a white paper on the BMC's infrastructure spending over the past three years, along with an independent audit of all civic projects.

"The people of Mumbai deserve transparency. We will continue to expose the failures of this administration and demand better governance," Tapase said.

The NCP (SP) is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress.

(with PTI inputs)