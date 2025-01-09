The BMC has cleared unauthorised structures near Anandibai Surve Garden to expedite Chandivali's 'Missing Link' road project. This initiative will connect Vijay Fire Road to Khairani Road, reducing traffic congestion and improving connectivity for residents.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated a significant road-connection project to link the 60-feet Vijay Fire Road and Jungleshwar Mandir Road (Khairani Road) in Chandivali. This long-awaited ‘Missing Link’ project is expected to bring much-needed relief to the area's residents by easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity.

One of the major hurdles in the project was the presence of five unauthorised structures near the Anandibai Surve Garden. The structures posed a legal and physical obstruction to the completion of the link. The BMC’s 'L' Ward issued notices to these structures, completing the necessary legal formalities. On 9th January 2024, the structures were successfully removed, clearing the way for the road connection. The Roads Department is set to immediately begin development work in the cleared area.

The demolition drive was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner (Zone 5) Devidas Kshirsagar and the leadership of Assistant Commissioner Dhanaji Herlekar. Their prompt action has paved the way for progress on this crucial infrastructure project.

Currently, Chandivali lacks a direct road connection to areas like Asalpha and Ghatkopar. Residents are forced to take a detour through the Sakinaka Junction to reach Ghatkopar. Furthermore, the existing road linking Chandivali's Nahar Layout with Khairani Road is narrow, resulting in heavy traffic congestion. The new 'Missing Link' project is poised to address these challenges, making it an essential development for the locality.

Once completed, the road is expected to provide seamless connectivity between Chandivali and Ghatkopar, significantly reducing travel time and easing the flow of traffic. The initiative also reflects BMC's focus on improving urban mobility and addressing bottlenecks in Mumbai's transport network.

The residents of Chandivali and surrounding areas eagerly await the completion of this project, which will not only enhance their daily commute but also contribute to the overall development of the neighbourhood.