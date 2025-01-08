Civic body wants mandals to go green and use eco-friendly idols; violators to face legal action under pollution laws

Charkopcha Raja’s arrival at Chinchpokli on January 22, 2023. File pic

Listen to this article Maghi Ganesh Utsav: BMC makes eco-friendly idols mandatory x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a circular granting permission for setting up pandals for Maghi Ganesh Utsav. According to the circular, mandals must submit an undertaking that they will only use eco-friendly idols. The festival will be celebrated from February 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per BMC’s directive, sarvajanik mandals are required to submit an affidavit confirming that they will not install idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP). Similarly, it is mandatory for households to celebrate with eco-friendly idols. The BMC has also advised citizens to immerse Ganpati idols either in their homes or in artificial ponds arranged by the BMC in their colonies.

In May 2020, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) issued guidelines banning POP idols, which are known to cause significant pollution in water bodies. In August 2024, the Bombay High Court ruled that only non-POP Ganesh idols should be used.

The Environment (Protection) Act of 1986 and other relevant laws will apply if the rules are violated. A BMC official stated that officials will monitor the activities of mandals. Vasant Raje, president of Shree Ganesh Murti Kala Samithi, said the ban should not just remain on paper. He urged the BMC to take action to protect the environment.

Reshma Khatu, a sculptor from Parel, said, “This should be a decision made by the mandals. However, instead of imposing a direct ban on PoP idols, the authorities should offer alternatives.”