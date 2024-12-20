A review meeting was held on Thursday between the BMC administration, office bearers of Ganeshotsav mandals and representatives of idol makers' association at Parel

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration has urged the residents to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2025 in an eco-friendly manner.

In a press release issued on Friday, BMC said the idol makers will be provided with free shadu mud and space to set up pandals to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2025 in an eco-friendly manner.

Prashant Sapkale, Deputy Commissioner (Circle 2) and Ganeshotsav coordinator, on behalf of BMC, has appealed to the idol makers to give priority to making the idols of shadu (clay) in order to celebrate Ganeshotsav 2025 in an environment-friendly manner.

During the meeting, Sapkale said that Mumbaikars extended "valuable cooperation" to the municipal administration during Ganeshotsav 2024 celebrations. To promote eco-friendly Ganeshotsav, the idol makers are provided with soil and space free of cost every year. "There is a good response to this initiative. In line with the same, in the year 2025, too, the idol makers should focus on making the idols of shadu. For this, maximum facilities will be provided to the idol makers by the municipal corporation. Like last year, this year too, they will be provided with soil and space," he added.

Suggestions of the sculptors were also taken in the meeting. Sapkale assured that the suggestions of the office bearers, representatives and idol makers will be "positively considered" and supported by the municipal administration.

The sculptors noted that last year, the municipal corporation provided them with shadu soil and space, which helped them a lot. Also, various works such as creation of artificial ponds, proper pruning of trees and maintenance of roads were undertaken by BMC. In this regard, the coordination at the level of the civic body is commendable, the idol makers said. Those present at the meeting said they will cooperate with the municipal corporation by celebrating Ganeshotsav 2025 in an environment-friendly manner.

The representatives of the Festivals and Reconstruction organisation also gave their suggesttions in a computer presentation on celebrating Ganeshotsav 2025 in an eco-friendly manner.